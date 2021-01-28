NFL Draft Rumors: How will the Dallas Cowboys handle their 10th pick in the first round 

Dallas Cowboys are coming off a rough year during the 2020 NFL Season. They lost their starting quarterback to a horrific ankle injury in Week 5 against the Giants. Their offensive line struggled all year long.

Defensively they were amongst the worst in the NFL. Ezekiel Elliott had a hard time getting into rhythm with the struggling offensive line. They would start three different quarterbacks throughout the 2020 NFL Season.

With needing help on both offense and defense it is unsure how the Dallas Cowboys will handle their number 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Cowboys could go either offensive line or defensive line. They could also head towards a cornerback.

Lets take a look at the team needs and the best prospect at every need the Dallas Cowboys have in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Rumors: Dallas Cowboys Primary Positional needs for the 2021 NFL Draft

This may come as no surprise to any of the Dallas Cowboys fans that their primary needs are offensive tackle, cornerback, interior defensive lineman, and an edge threat. The 2021 NFL Draft is full of talent at the offensive tackle and cornerback positions. Interior defensive lineman and edge threats are not very deep.

Here is a deep dive into the primary needs for the Dallas Cowboys and which players they should select with their number 10 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Offensive Tackle: Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech Offensive Tackle Christian Darrisaw

Christian Darrisaw stood out for the Virginia Tech Hokies during the 2020 college football season. He has been a starter for the Hokies since his freshman year and has steadily improved every year. Darrisaw has became a dominate blocker at the college level.

Christian Darrisaw would be able to come onto the Cowboys roster and start right away. He checks all the boxes for a starting offensive lineman in the NFL, his size length, and mobility are exceptional. Darrisaw is a good fit for a zone run scheme which would be beneficial for the Dallas Cowboys running game.

If Dallas decides to go with an offensive tackle during the 2021 NFL Draft. Christian Darrisaw would be the perfect selection.

Cornerback: Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech)

Virginia Tech corner back Caleb Farley

Dallas Cowboys new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn would love nothing more than a big cornerback like Farley with their number 10 pick. Caleb Farley came to Virginia Tech as a quarterback. He made a transition to wide receiver and moved to the defensive side of the football during the 2019 season.

Farley would be a lockdown corner for the Hokies. Caleb Farley has great speed and ball skills that benefit him in man-to-man coverage. It is rare that he gets beat off the line and down the field by wide receivers. Playing wide receiver in college benefits him because he has a wide receiver mindset on defense.

If the Dallas Cowboys go on and select a cornerback. Caleb Farley would be a good fit for Dan Quinn's defense if he is still available at 10.

Interior Defensive Lineman: Christian Barmore (Alabama)

Alabama Interior Defensive Lineman Christian Barmore

Dallas Cowboys really struggled to force pressure on opposing quarterbacks during the 2021 NFL Season. Christian Barmore broke out of his shell at Alabama during the 2020 college football season. Barmore really broke out during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Ohio State.

Most QB pressures among DIs in 2020:



1. Christian Barmore, Bama - 39

2. Cameron Thomas, SDSU - 37

3. C.J. Brewer, CCU - 33

4. Will Choloh, Troy - 31 pic.twitter.com/bWzegL31bU — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) January 24, 2021

Christian Barmore showed tremendous quickness and strength. He looked almost unstoppable at time against the Buckeyes. He is exactly what the Cowboys need on their defensive front. A young athletic defensive lineman that can pressure the quarterback.

Barmore would be the perfect fit for the Dallas Cowboys at number 10. He would be an instant contributor to their defensive struggles upfront.

EDGE: Kwity Paye (Michigan)

Michigan EDGE Threat #14 Kwity Paye

Kwity Paye bursted on to the scene for the Michigan Wolverines during the 2020 college football season. With all the struggles that Michigan went through during their shortened season. Paye stood out and made huge plays for the Michigan Wolverines defense.

Kwity Paye will bring the Dallas Cowboys an edge threat that can play exceptionally well with his hand on the turf. When it comes to skill set he has a great set of tools for a pass rush. Paye would be a perfect fit to play on the opposite side of DeMarcus Lawrence for the Cowboys next season.

Although Kwity Paye is the 15th best player in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is the top ranked edge player and if the Cowboys go to a edge threat Kwity Paye would be a great fit.