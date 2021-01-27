NFL Draft Rumors: Where does Trey Lance fall in the 2021 NFL Draft?

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, NFL franchises are starting to watch film of college football athletes. When discussing the quarterback class for the 2021 NFL Draft, three names are mentioned the most.
Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson are the three names brought up a lot when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. The trio are projected to be the first three quarterbacks off the board on draft night. One name came on strong at first but has since dwindled away.
North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance started high on the conversations regarding the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance was projected to be the third quarterback taken but was surpassed by Zach Wilson.
According to thedraftnetwork.com, Trey Lance is the 11th-best player in the 2021 NFL Draft and the fourth-best quarterback prospect.
With that being said, it brings the question of where Trey Lance falls in the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFL Draft Rumors: Three teams that could draft Trey Lance
Before we get into where Trey Lance could go, let's look at the top 16 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and how positional needs could hurt Lance's draft stock.
2021 NFL Draft top 16 picks:
- Jacksonville Jaguars: QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- New York Jets: QB: Zach Wilson, BYU
- Atlanta Falcons: QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State
- Miami Dolphins: WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
- Philadelphia Eagles: LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
- Cincinnati Bengals: OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon
- Detroit Lions: QB: Mac Jones, Alabama
- Carolina Panthers: CB: Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech
- Denver Broncos: CB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- Dallas Cowboys: DT: Christian Barmore, Alabama
- New York Giants: EDGE: Kwity Paye, Michigan
- San Francisco 49ers: IOL: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
- Los Angeles Chargers: OT: Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech
- New England Patriots: TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
- Minnesota Vikings: OT: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
- Washington Football Team: WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Trey Lance potentially falling out of the top 16 in the 2021 NFL Draft could have a lot to do with only starting one year in college. Lance will most likely go within the top 22 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a better fit for the sophomore quarterback.
Two teams that could potentially select Trey Lance would be the Chicago Bears or the Indianapolis Colts. It would be shocking if Lance falls lower than the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Prediction: Trey Lance is selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.Published 27 Jan 2021, 04:00 IST