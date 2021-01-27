NFL Draft Rumors: Where does Trey Lance fall in the 2021 NFL Draft?

With the 2021 NFL Draft right around the corner, NFL franchises are starting to watch film of college football athletes. When discussing the quarterback class for the 2021 NFL Draft, three names are mentioned the most.

Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson are the three names brought up a lot when it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft. The trio are projected to be the first three quarterbacks off the board on draft night. One name came on strong at first but has since dwindled away.

North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance started high on the conversations regarding the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance was projected to be the third quarterback taken but was surpassed by Zach Wilson.

According to thedraftnetwork.com, Trey Lance is the 11th-best player in the 2021 NFL Draft and the fourth-best quarterback prospect.

With that being said, it brings the question of where Trey Lance falls in the 2021 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft Rumors: Three teams that could draft Trey Lance

Before we get into where Trey Lance could go, let's look at the top 16 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft and how positional needs could hurt Lance's draft stock.

2021 NFL Draft top 16 picks:

Jacksonville Jaguars: QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson New York Jets: QB: Zach Wilson, BYU Atlanta Falcons: QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State Miami Dolphins: WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU Philadelphia Eagles: LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State Cincinnati Bengals: OT: Penei Sewell, Oregon Detroit Lions: QB: Mac Jones, Alabama Carolina Panthers: CB: Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech Denver Broncos: CB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama Dallas Cowboys: DT: Christian Barmore, Alabama New York Giants: EDGE: Kwity Paye, Michigan San Francisco 49ers: IOL: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State Los Angeles Chargers: OT: Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech New England Patriots: TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida Minnesota Vikings: OT: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern Washington Football Team: WR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Trey Lance potentially falling out of the top 16 in the 2021 NFL Draft could have a lot to do with only starting one year in college. Lance will most likely go within the top 22 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, which is a better fit for the sophomore quarterback.

An option at QB for the colts: Trey Lance

6’4”, 225



Pros:Athletic, Strong arm, Size

Cons: Not a lot of experience(only 1 year of starting a full season)



I think if the colts want Lance, they’re going to have to trade up for him. I’m not 100% certain he will be there at 21. pic.twitter.com/GFhMrv0sna — Talking Colts (@TalkingColts) January 20, 2021

Two teams that could potentially select Trey Lance would be the Chicago Bears or the Indianapolis Colts. It would be shocking if Lance falls lower than the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Prediction: Trey Lance is selected by the Indianapolis Colts with the 22nd pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.