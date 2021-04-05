2021 NFL Draft: Which coaches need a strong draft to keep their jobs?

The NFL Draft can do more than just add talent to a roster. It can also excite and temporarily rejuvenate a fanbase that has soured on its team, particularly its coach.

Embattled NFL coaches can use a strong draft class to rebuild confidence from their front office and fans by not only selecting the right players, but then succeeding with them on the field.

Here are three NFL coaches that need a solid 2021 NFL Draft showing to keep their jobs:

NFL coaches who need a good draft: Mike McCarthy | Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v Cincinnati Bengals

McCarthy has only been in Dallas one season, but it's been enough to warm his seat.

The Cowboys went 6-10 this past season, mixing a horrible defense with a mediocre-at-best offense to produce an ultimately uninspiring product. And for fans of one of the NFL's most storied teams, uninspiring can quickly turn to unsalvageable.

ICYMI: Mike McCarthy on Cowboys' defensive struggles in 2020: "We tried to change too much"

Dallas needs depth at positions including offensive line and defensive back, and it needs to give quarterback Dak Prescott some help. McCarthy must make sure those needs are met, or he may be sweating even more in Texas.

NFL coaches who need a good draft: Vic Fangio | Denver Broncos

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

Fangio has spent two seasons with the Broncos and is 0-2 on having a winning record. His team regressed last year, going 5-11 after his 7-9 inaugural campaign.

Fangio is the type of NFL coach fans can easily get bored and disappointed with, as he isn't a big name, nor does he have a particularly flashy resume; this is his first stint as a head coach in his long career.

Through their first 30 games:



Vic Fangio: 12-18

Vance Joseph: 11-19



Joseph was fired after his second season. Fangio getting a third season with two games left in his second season. https://t.co/aHV3EauFRF — Master (@MasterTes) December 27, 2020

The Broncos desperately need to beef up their defense, Fangio's specialty, in this draft. If they can't, the pressure is only going to mount on Fangio in his third season.

NFL coaches who need a good draft: Matt Nagy | Chicago Bears

Green Bay Packers v Chicago Bears

Nagy started out strong with the Bears, but has since floundered, leading to questions about his job security in the Windy City.

The Bears are a proud and longstanding franchise; while some coaches, such as Cincinnati's Zac Taylor, may be given extra time because of the state of their organizations, Nagy isn't likely to get that in Chicago.

Betting odds show Vic Fangio, Matt Nagy and Mike Zimmer on the hot seat

The Bears seem to have figured out their quarterback situation with Andy Dalton, but it wouldn't hurt to draft someone for the future. They also need help at other positions, and if they don't get it, this may be a long and rumor-filled season for Nagy.