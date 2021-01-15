NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Browns vs Chiefs NFL Divisional Round

Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs are full of NFL players that belong on Draft Kings rosters

Cleveland Browns will travel to the Kansas City Chiefs to attempt to continue their NFL playoff success. The Browns are coming off a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Cleveland was led by their rushing attack in the big win against the Steelers.

Kansas City Chiefs were able to watch the NFL Wild Card Playoff games from home. The Chiefs finished the 2020 NFL Season with a 14-2 record and the number one overall seed in the AFC. Kansas City Chiefs will look to take one more step in their bid to become back-to-back NFL Super Bowl Champions.

Here are three NFL players that Draft Kings lineup owners should look to draft and three players they should stay away from in the Browns vs Chiefs NFL Divisional Round Playoff game on Sunday.

Browns vs Chiefs: Players that Draft Kings lineup owners should draft

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Draft: Patrick Mahomes, vs Cleveland Browns

Draft Kings Salary: $8,000

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Patrick Mahomes: Patrick Mahomes has recorded 20+ fantasy points in the last four games. Cleveland Browns may not have an answer for all the speed that the Chiefs have on offense. Especially a well rested Chiefs team. Look for Mahomes to have a big game on Sunday scoring over 30 fantasy points against the Browns.

Patrick Mahomes has beaten Andrew Luck and Deshaun Watson in the divisional round by an average margin of victory of 19 points, so yes I’m confident of Sunday. — Chiefs Highlights (@ChiefsHighlight) January 14, 2021

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Draft: Nick Chubb, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $6,600

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Nick Chubb: Nick Chubb will be going up against the 23rd rank rush defense of the Kansas City Chiefs. Chubb is coming off a huge NFL Wild Card Playoff game against the Steelers. The Browns running back would score 24.5 fantasy points against Pittsburgh.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill

Draft: Tyreek Hill, vs Cleveland Browns

Draft Kings Salary: $8,000

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Tyreek Hill: Cleveland Browns may not have anyone on their defense that can cover Tyreek Hill. Look for Kansas City to make him their top priority on offense. Hill has found the endzone three times in the last four games, twice through the air and once on the ground.

The NFL’s best deep threat: Tyreek Hill ✌️ pic.twitter.com/u47xvhL3A2 — PFF (@PFF) January 13, 2021

Browns vs Chiefs: Players that Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield

Stay away: Baker Mayfield, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $5,300

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Baker Mayfield: Baker Mayfield is coming off a big game against the Pittsburgh Steelers scoring 22.82 fantasy points. Cleveland will most likely fall behind early forcing Baker Mayfield to pass more which will lead to mistakes. The big game feel may be too much for the young quarterback and he will struggle against the Chiefs defense.

Kansas City Chiefs running back Le'Veon Bell

Stay away: Le'Veon Bell, vs Cleveland Browns

Draft Kings Salary: $5,100

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from Le'Veon Bell: Le'Veon Bell has not lived up to the hype around him after going to Kansas City. He has honestly not done much since leaving Pittsburgh. Bell has only found the endzone once in the last four games. He has only recorded double-digit NFL fantasy points in two games since joining the Kansas City Chiefs.

Cleveland Browns Defense

Stay away: Cleveland Browns Defense, vs Kansas City Chiefs

Draft Kings Salary: $2,300

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should stay away from the Cleveland Browns Defense: Cleveland Browns Defense would start the game off against the Steelers with a fumble recovery for a touchdown. They would also intercept Ben Roethlisberger four times. The down side is that they also gave up 37 points to the Steelers. With the Chiefs having the number one offense in the NFL it has the potential to be a long day for the Browns defense against Patrick Mahomes and company.