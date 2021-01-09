NFL DraftKings Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Saturday's wild card round

NFL Wild Card weekend has finally arrived and we are set for a triple header on Saturday that is full of great NFL games. Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts will kick-off Wild Card weekend. They will be followed by the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Headlining the triple header will be the Washington Football Team and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFL Saturday Night Football.

Here is an in depth look at NFL players that Draft King lineup owners should select for the NFL Wild Card Playoff games on Saturday.

Draft King players to draft for Saturdays NFL Wild Card Playoff games

Quarterbacks:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Draft: Josh Allen vs Indianapolis Colts

Draft King Salary: $7,500

Why Draft King lineup owners should draft Josh Allen: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has recorded 20 or more fantasy points in each of his last three games. Including games that he scored 35.3 and 40.66 fantasy points. His price tag is a little high but he will be worth every penny spent against the Colts.

Josh Allen’s last 26 full games:



66 total touchdowns

12 interceptions



👑 pic.twitter.com/IEm5qJ4jr1 — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) January 7, 2021

Running Backs:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II

Draft: Ronald Jones II, vs Washington Football Team

Draft Kings Salary: $5,500

Why Draft King lineup owners should draft Ronald Jones II: Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II has had a great 2020 NFL Season. He has made it known that he is the number one back in Tampa. Jones II has recorded double-digit fantasy points in each of his last three games. He has also found the endzone either through the air or ground in those three games.

Wide Receivers:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown

Draft: John Brown, vs Indianapolis Colts

Draft Kings Salary: $4,700

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft John Brown: Buffalo is a pass first team and Josh Allen is always looking for a reason the throw the football. John Brown put together a great game in his first game back since Week 10 of the NFL Season. Against Miami he would record four catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. This would give him 17.2 fantasy points. Brown also gives lineup owners room to sign another big name player because of his salary being so low.

Other wide receivers to add with John Brown: Stefon Diggs: $7,700 and DK Metcalf: $6,700

Tight End:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski

Draft: Rob Gronkowski, vs Washington Football Team

Draft Kings Salary: $3,900

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Rob Gronkowski: Gronkowski has not had the best 2020 NFL Season but he did record a 19.8 fantasy point game against the Detroit Lions in NFL Week 16. Also Rob Gronkowski will be the second player with most NFL playoff experience on Saturday. We could potentially see Tom Brady go to his most reliable target over the past five years.

Rob Gronkowski has 12 career TD grabs in the playoffs. That’s the 2nd most in NFL history. If Gronk catches a pass TD from Tom Brady, he and Brady will break a tie with Jerry Rice and Joe Montana (12) for the most postseason pass TD by any QB-pass catcher duo ever pic.twitter.com/ltZdfik3NV — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 8, 2021

Flex Position:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown

Draft: Antonio Brown, vs Washington Football Team

Draft Kings Salary: $6,100

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Antonio Brown: Tampa Bay Buccaneers could potentially be without their top wide receiver Mike Evans. Tom Brady and Antonio Brown have seemed to found that chemistry they had in his short time in New England. Brown has also found the endzone four times in the last three games. The last three games Antonio Brown has recorded 39.8, 13.5 and 20.3 fantasy points.

Other Flex Options: Terry McLaurin: $6,300, Cooper Kupp: $6,000 and T.Y. Hilton: $5,000

Defense/Special Teams:

Seattle Seahawks Defense

Draft: Seattle Seahawks Defense/Special Teams, vs Los Angeles Rams

Draft Kings Salary: $2,700

Why Draft Kings lineup owners should draft Seattle Seahawks defense/special teams: With Jared Goff's status up in the air for Saturdays meeting between the Rams and Seahawks. The Seahawks defense is a great grab for a cheap price. If Goff doesn't play then we could potentially see a 10-15 fantasy point game from the Seahawks defense.

Draft Kings Lineup to draft for Saturdays Wild Card Playoff games

-- QB: Josh Allen, $7,500

--RB: Ronald Jones II, $5,500

--RB: Cam Akers, $5,100

--WR: Stefon Diggs, $7,700

--WR: John Brown, $4,700

--WR: DK Metcalf, $6,700

--TE: Rob Gronkowski, $3,900

--Flex: Antonio Brown, $6,100

--DST: Seattle Seahawks, $2,700

This lineup will leave Draft Kings lineup owners with $100 of remaining salary