NFL FanDuel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Saturday's divisional round playoffs

2021 NFL Divisional Round Playoff games are set to kick off on Saturday. Los Angeles Rams will head to frigid Green Bay to meet the Packers. This will be the second straight road NFL playoff game for the Rams.

NFL Saturday Night Football is host to two of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. Buffalo Bills will be welcoming the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night. Both teams are coming off huge victories in the NFL Wild Card Playoff round.

With the NFL playoff field narrowing it takes a lot to pick the perfect lineup for Fanduel contests. Lets take a look at the NFL players that Fanduel lineup owners should sign and players they should avoid.

NFL Divisional Round Saturday: Players to sign and players to avoid

Quarterbacks:

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen

Sign: Josh Allen, vs Baltimore Ravens

Fanduel Salary: $8,800

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Josh Allen: In the last four games Josh Allen has only went under 30+ fantasy points once. His last four games have been 32.36 FP, 20.26 FP, 32.3 FP and 37.66 FP Josh Allen has been on fire. Two of those games were against teams ranked in the top ten in pass defense.

Avoid: Jared Goff, vs Green Bay Packers

Fanduel Salary: $6,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Jared Goff: Jared Goff has failed to reach 20 fantasy points in the last four games. Three out of the four games were against teams that are ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in pass defense. Goff will start on Saturday against the Packers but it is unsure how well his thumb will hold up. With the weather being around 36 degrees and a chance for snow it could impact the offensive game plan for the Rams.

Running Backs:

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins

Sign: J.K. Dobbins, vs Buffalo Bills

Fanduel Salary: $6,500

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign J.K. Dobbins: One thing that Fanduel lineup owners can guarantee is that the Baltimore Ravens will run the football. Dobbins has found the endzone at least once in the last seven games for the Ravens. The two headed attack between Dobbins and Jackson will be the bulk of the Ravens offense against the Bills.

Avoid: Devin Singletary, vs Baltimore Ravens

Fanduel Salary: $5,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Devin Singletary: Buffalo Bills throw the football majority of the time. Devin Singletary has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in the last three weeks. In the last three games Singletary has recorded fantasy totals of 5.9 FP, 1.8 FP and 6.2 FP. This doesn't look like it is going to change anytime soon.

Wide Receivers:

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams

Sign: Davante Adams, vs Los Angeles Rams

Fanduel Salary: $9,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Davante Adams: Davante Adams has been the most consistent wide receiver in the 2020 NFL Season. He has went over 100 yards receiving in three out of the last five games. In those games he has found the endzone seven times. Adams is also Aaron Rodgers' most reliable target and we could see him go to his reliable receiver a lot on Saturday.

Avoid: Cole Beasley, vs Baltimore Ravens

Fanduel Salary: $5,900

Why Fanduel lineup owners should avoid Cole Beasley: Cole Beasley has been dealing with an injury that has been impacting his play on the field. Beasley has only went over 10 fantasy points once in the last four games. He is coming off back-to-back weeks of bad fantasy performances. He has scored 9.2 FP and 3.2 FP in the last two games for Buffalo.

Flex, Tight Ends, and Defense:

-- Flex Sign: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $5,500

-- Flex Avoid: Cooper Kupp $6,100

-- Tight End Sign: Mark Andrews $6,600

-- Tight End Avoid: Tyler Higbee $5,200

-- Defense Sign: Buffalo Bills $4,000

-- Defense Avoid: Los Angeles Rams $3,800

Best Fanduel Lineup for NFL Divisional Round Playoffs Saturday Games

--QB: Aaron Rodgers $8,400

--RB: J.K. Dobbins $6,500

--RB: Cam Akers $7,000

--WR: Davante Adams $9,000, Stefon Diggs $8,600, Gabriel Davis $5,400

--TE: Dawson Knox $5,000

--Flex: Marquez Valdes-Scantling $5,500

--Defense: Green Bay Packers $4,600