NFL FanDuel Lineup: DFS picks and lineup advice for Saturday's wild card round

The 2021 NFL Wild Card round will kick off on Saturday afternoon with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Indianapolis Colts. That game will be followed by the Los Angeles Rams traveling to Seattle to play the Seahawks. Saturday Night Football will be the Washington Football Team playing host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Players are limited, but there are a lot of contests on FanDuel for the NFL wild card round. The hardest part about the playoffs is a lot of fantasy lineups tend to look the same. NFL Playoffs are a time to take a risk and maybe find that sleeper on one of the NFL Playoff teams.

Here are the players to sign and the players to stay away from in FanDuel contests for NFL wild card weekend.

NFL Wild Card Saturday: Players to sign and players to avoid

Quarterbacks:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is locked into playoff mode

Sign: Tom Brady, vs Washington Football Team

Fanduel Salary: $8,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should pick Tom Brady: In the last three weeks Tom Brady has put up 23.4 FP, 29.92 FP, and 31.26 FP. Brady is locked in and hungry for his seventh Super Bowl ring. Washington's defense has not faired well against teams who rank in the top 10 in offense. Washington gave up 30 points to the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams who both were ranked in the top 10 in offense.

Tom Brady’s season stats...



• 401 for 610 (65.7%)

• 4,633 passing yards

• 7.6 YPA, 289.6 YPG

• 40 TDs - 12 INT

• 102.2 passer rating

• 3 rush TDs#Buccaneers pic.twitter.com/CmdNWF7RGT — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) January 4, 2021

Stay Away: Philip Rivers, vs Buffalo Bills

Fanduel Salary: $6,900

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from Philip Rivers: Philip Rivers is known to fold in the NFL Playoffs. In the two meetings with top 10 defenses he has turned the football over. Rivers has also failed to go over 12 fantasy points in those two games. Buffalo Bills have a top 10 defense and have posted double-digit fantasy points in three of the last four games.

Running Backs:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones II

Sign: Ronald Jones II, vs Washington Football Team

Fanduel Salary: $6,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Ronald Jones II: Ronald Jones II has proven to be the top running back in Tampa Bay. Jones II has found the endzone in each of the last two games for the Buccaneers. He has recorded double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks. Buccaneers will most likely have a big lead giving Ronald Jones II more carries which means more points.

Stay Away: Chris Carson, vs Los Angeles Rams

Fanduel Salary: $7,000

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from Chris Carson: Chris Carson has failed to reach double-digit fantasy points in three straight weeks. In Week 16 against the Rams he recorded 9.4 fantasy points. Carson has also failed to find the endzone on the ground and through the air in the last three games.

Wide Receivers:

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs

Sign: Stefon Diggs, vs Indianapolis Colts

Fanduel Salary: $8,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should sign Stefon Diggs: Stefon Diggs has risen to the occasion when playing against the top defenses in the NFL. In the last four games Diggs has recorded 11.1 FP, 37 FP, 20.2 FP and 24.1 FP. Three out of those four games were against top 10 defenses in the NFL. Diggs has just been a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses heading into the playoffs.

Stefon Diggs has effectively clinched the NFL lead in both receptions (127) and receiving yards (1,535).



He is the 1st Bills player to lead the NFL in either category pic.twitter.com/OIdevRfkap — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 4, 2021

Stay Away: Robert Woods, vs Seattle Seahawks

Fanduel Salary: $6,700

Why Fanduel lineup owners should stay away from Robert Woods: With Jared Goff most likely missing this Wild Card game it would be a good idea for Fanduel NFL owners to stay away. Robert Woods has not scored over 7 fantasy points in the last two weeks. Woods scored 5.6 fantasy points against the Arizona Cardinals and 6.9 fantasy points against the Seattle Seahawks.

Flex, Tight End, and Defense:

-- Flex Sign: Antonio Brown $6,500

-- Flex Stay Away: Tyler Lockett $6,800

-- Tight End Sign: Rob Gronkowski $6,000

-- Tight End Stay Away: Dawson Knox $5,400

-- Defense Sign: Seattle Seahawks $3,600

-- Defense Stay Away: Washington Football Team $3,700

Best Fanduel Lineup for NFL Wild Card round Saturday Games

-- QB: Tom Brady $8,000

-- RB: Ronald Jones II $6,700

-- RB: Zack Moss $5,500

-- WR: Stefon Diggs 8,700, DK Metcalf $6,900, Chris Godwin $7,800

-- TE: Rob Gronkowski $6,000

-- Defense: Seattle Seahawks $3,600

This lineup will leave Fanduel lineup owners with $300 left over