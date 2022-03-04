Who is Malik Willis? NFL fans and analysts high on QB after Combine performance and viral video

Malik Willis is making a name for himself at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. The former quarterback for the Liberty University Flames has been torching the annual event that showcases the potential for college players.

Reports coming out of Indianapolis have revolved around Willis displaying an aerial assault that was a weekly exhibit at the college level on Saturday afternoons.

The former transfer from Auburn University did not run, which has become almost customary for some signal-callers who have shown the ability to make plays with their legs (such as Lamar Jackson).

Willis stands at 6'1" and weighs 216 pounds. Despite what is generally considered a lack of height, players like Drew Brees and Russell Wilson have made silly exceptions to these assumptions.

The star quarterback also made the news this week as he was seen on video helping a homeless person. He was unaware that the video was being taken, which showed the empathy and humility of the future NFL player.

NFL executives don't miss a beat, so this video certainly helped answer questions about the level of maturity of the young man who will be a part of the NFL next fall.

Which team will draft Malik Willis?

Several teams need a starting quarterback going into the 2022-2023 NFL season. The Denver Broncos will likely not retain quarterback Teddy Bridgewater or Drew Lock.

Bridgewater does not stretch the field, and Lock has proven inconsistent. The New Orleans Saints' incumbent signal-caller Jameis Winston is coming off a severe ACL injury and is a free agent.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers just lost the great Tom Brady to retirement. But one of the teams that sees itself as a part of heavy rumors to acquire the services of the former Liberty University quarterback is the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After 18 glorious NFL seasons, Ben Roethlisberger decided to hang up the cleats as a Steelers player. The future Hall of Famer's decision placed an asteroid-sized void at the position for the franchise tied for the most Super Bowls in history with six.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin has already made it known that he prefers a quarterback that can move and that has some escapability.

Tomlin said:

"Man, quarterback mobility is valuable."

Malik Willis certainly checks that box, and the 2022 NFL Combine has shown that the quarterback has other skills that would make an NFL franchise very happy for years to come.

