"Even in the face of tragedy, you bring light to a very dark day" - NFL fans commend Bills star for donating proceeds of charity softball game to Buffalo shooting victims

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde donated the proceeds of a charity softball to the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. NFL fans took to social media to praise Hyde for his amazing gesture.

This fan said that the Bills bring absolute joy to the community as well as bringing light to a very dark day:

DS @gonetolake @micah_hyde I wonder if you guys ever TRULY know just how much absolute joy you bring to this community? Even in the face of tragedy, you bring light to a very dark day So grateful for all of you You took the time to sign and chat with kids, and made each and everyone's year.GOD BLESS @micah_hyde I wonder if you guys ever TRULY know just how much absolute joy you bring to this community? Even in the face of tragedy, you bring light to a very dark day So grateful for all of you You took the time to sign and chat with kids, and made each and everyone's year.GOD BLESS

A Bills fan gave thanks as his cousin was tragically one of the victims of the shooting and expressed gratitude to everyone helping:

Vince Tru 🗯 @thebuffalomayor 🏽 my cousin was killed yesterday in the shooting. My family is grateful for everyone helping. RIP Celestine Chaney god please help us @micah_hyde Thank you🏽 my cousin was killed yesterday in the shooting. My family is grateful for everyone helping. RIP Celestine Chaney god please help us @micah_hyde Thank you 🙏🏽 my cousin was killed yesterday in the shooting. My family is grateful for everyone helping. RIP Celestine Chaney god please help us

Another Bills fan thanked Hyde and the franchise, sending much love to the victims and their families:

Mary E Udell @MarBear1975 @micah_hyde I did not expect anything less from you Micah! You along with your fellow teammates are so giving & supportive of Buffalo & WNY & it’s residents. Thank you for that! Just another reason to be a proud Bills fan. Much love & prayers to all of the victims & their families. @micah_hyde I did not expect anything less from you Micah! You along with your fellow teammates are so giving & supportive of Buffalo & WNY & it’s residents. Thank you for that! Just another reason to be a proud Bills fan. Much love & prayers to all of the victims & their families.

This Bills fan thanked Hyde and all of Bills Mafia for stepping up to help people out:

Jon Dipalma @yoJonnyPuanani @micah_hyde Buffalo Strong! Thank you and all of #BillsMafia for stepping up as always to help people out. This community is amazing. @micah_hyde Buffalo Strong! Thank you and all of #BillsMafia for stepping up as always to help people out. This community is amazing.

Another fan thanked Hyde and stated that we need everyone to step up in a big way:

stephen pozorski @stephenpozorski @micah_hyde @BuffaloHippie Thanks Micah, we need everyone to step up big time now. We don’t need race wars, we need unity. @micah_hyde @BuffaloHippie Thanks Micah, we need everyone to step up big time now. We don’t need race wars, we need unity.

A Bills fan thanked the Bills safety from the bottom of his heart for giving the community something to smile about:

Bills Backers St. Pete @BillsBkrsStPete @micah_hyde Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for giving our community something to smile about today. @micah_hyde Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for giving our community something to smile about today. ❤️💙

This fan says that Hyde is an incredible human being :

This Bills fan said that the city needed that softball game, while thanking Hyde for what he's done:

Another fan thanked the safety and has a message of spreading love and not hate:

This fan thanked Hyde for being amazing and giving both his time and energy for elevating the hearts of the people of Buffalo:

Angela Tarjick @drtarjick Micah Hyde @micah_hyde Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families. Thank you Bills Mafia and the entire Buffalo community for coming together today as we begin the long process of support and healing for our community. We are sending prayers to the families impacted, and we will be donating a portion of today’s game proceeds to the families. Thank you my @micah_hyde for being amazing and donating your time and energy to both the foundation and to lifting up the hearts and minds of the people of Buffalo in healing today. twitter.com/micah_hyde/sta… Thank you my @micah_hyde for being amazing and donating your time and energy to both the foundation and to lifting up the hearts and minds of the people of Buffalo in healing today. twitter.com/micah_hyde/sta…

What Happended in the City of Buffalo?

People praying outside the scene of a shooting at the Buffalo supermarket. Source: Matt Rourke/AP

A white, 18-year-old male allegedly carried out a racist attack at a supermarket in the city, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

Of the 13 individuals, 11 of them were black. According to authorities, the suspect livestreamed the mass shooting as he planned to go after a black community in New York.

The 18-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life without parole.

Officials have said they are looking into the mass shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. In a separate situation, the FBI is exploring the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.

We'll see how this story continues to develop as all of our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families of the victims.

