"Even in the face of tragedy, you bring light to a very dark day" - NFL fans commend Bills star for donating proceeds of charity softball game to Buffalo shooting victims

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde donated the proceeds of a charity softball to the families of the victims of the shooting in Buffalo. NFL fans took to social media to praise Hyde for his amazing gesture.
What Happended in the City of Buffalo?
A white, 18-year-old male allegedly carried out a racist attack at a supermarket in the city, killing 10 people and injuring three others.
Of the 13 individuals, 11 of them were black. According to authorities, the suspect livestreamed the mass shooting as he planned to go after a black community in New York.
The 18-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder. If found guilty, he could face a maximum sentence of life without parole.
Officials have said they are looking into the mass shooting as a racially motivated hate crime. In a separate situation, the FBI is exploring the shooting as both a hate crime and racially motivated violent extremism.
We'll see how this story continues to develop as all of our thoughts and prayers go out to all of the families of the victims.