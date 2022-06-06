×
Create
Notifications

"Ummmm anybody else see that gas price" - NFL fans have hilarious takes on Broncos QB Russell Wilson's wife Ciara and her new video

Singer Ciara with husband, Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Singer Ciara with husband, Broncos QB Russell Wilson
LaDarius Brown
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jun 06, 2022 01:18 AM IST

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, singer Ciara, posted a video on Twitter from the gas station. The video was a preview for her song titled 'J.U.M.P.' NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the video.

This fan tweeted a picture of the gas prices behind Ciara, asking if anyone else saw them:

@ciara Ummmm anybody else see that gas price 🧐 https://t.co/lxQkQam5ZU

Another fan commented: "Not the Pastor's Wife tryna have a hot girl summer."

@ciara Not the Pastor’s Wife tryna have a hot girl summer 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Story continues below ad

AEW superstar Ricky Starks told Ciara that he's just trying to get gas and go about his day:

@ciara Ma’am I’m just trying to get gas and go about my day

Here, someone commented: "Tell me you are in California without saying you are in California."

@ciara Tell me you are in California without saying you are in California. https://t.co/9zd0swkwkv

Story continues below ad

This Baltimore Ravens fan said: "I know that gas don't say $6.69"

@ciara @Pickens2Seattle I know that gas don’t say 6.69 https://t.co/bvYyvp99uq

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan said that all they saw was the gas prices in this video:

@ciara All I saw was gas prices. Ain’t no way

Story continues below ad

A Minnesota Vikings fan showed a picture of the Broncos quarterback crying as a response to the video:

@ciara https://t.co/PQfPQvrBhm
youtube-cover

Story continues below ad

This Seattle Seahawks fan tweeted: "Oh my god look at that gas Jesus"

@ciara Oh my god look at that gas Jesus

A fan said that they watched a video of Wilson and Ciara going to Denver for the first time and that she seemed nice and down to Earth. The fan also says that she hopes the girl that Ciara met at the children's hospital doesn't watch the videos:

@ciara I watch a video of her and Russ going to Denver for the first time. She seemed really nice and down to earth. A girl at the children's hospital said how much she loved her music, I hope she doesn't watch the videos.

Story continues below ad

This fan asked why does all of Ciara's music of late sound like prep songs for high school cheerleaders:

@ciara Why does all of Ciara’s recent music sound like prep songs for High School cheerleaders

How did Ciara meet Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson
Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

Story continues below ad

The Denver quarterback revealed that he and Ciara initially met at a University of Wisconsin basketball game back in March 2015. In April 2015, the quarterback and the singer made their first-ever public appearance, attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In March 2016, during an impromptu vacation at the Seychelles, he proposed to Ciara and got married in a private, secluded wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in July of that year.

youtube-cover
Also Read Article Continues below

The singer gave birth to her first child with the Denver signal-caller in April 2017. The daughter, named Sienna Princess Wilson, was the first child for the quarterback and the second for her.

She has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with the rapper Future. In April 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson into the family.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी