"Ummmm anybody else see that gas price" - NFL fans have hilarious takes on Broncos QB Russell Wilson's wife Ciara and her new video

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson’s wife, singer Ciara, posted a video on Twitter from the gas station. The video was a preview for her song titled 'J.U.M.P.' NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the video.

This fan tweeted a picture of the gas prices behind Ciara, asking if anyone else saw them:

Another fan commented: "Not the Pastor's Wife tryna have a hot girl summer."

AEW superstar Ricky Starks told Ciara that he's just trying to get gas and go about his day:

Here, someone commented: "Tell me you are in California without saying you are in California."

This Baltimore Ravens fan said: "I know that gas don't say $6.69"

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan said that all they saw was the gas prices in this video:

A Minnesota Vikings fan showed a picture of the Broncos quarterback crying as a response to the video:

This Seattle Seahawks fan tweeted: "Oh my god look at that gas Jesus"

A fan said that they watched a video of Wilson and Ciara going to Denver for the first time and that she seemed nice and down to Earth. The fan also says that she hopes the girl that Ciara met at the children's hospital doesn't watch the videos:

This fan asked why does all of Ciara's music of late sound like prep songs for high school cheerleaders:

How did Ciara meet Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

The Denver quarterback revealed that he and Ciara initially met at a University of Wisconsin basketball game back in March 2015. In April 2015, the quarterback and the singer made their first-ever public appearance, attending the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

In March 2016, during an impromptu vacation at the Seychelles, he proposed to Ciara and got married in a private, secluded wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, in July of that year.

The singer gave birth to her first child with the Denver signal-caller in April 2017. The daughter, named Sienna Princess Wilson, was the first child for the quarterback and the second for her.

She has a son, Future Zahir Wilburn, from a previous relationship with the rapper Future. In April 2020, the couple welcomed a baby boy named Win Harrison Wilson into the family.

