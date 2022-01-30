×
"The league won't be the same without him" - Fans can't fathom NFL without Tom Brady

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
LaDarius Brown
ANALYST
Modified Jan 30, 2022 03:37 AM IST
Feature

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just finished his 22nd season in the NFL after Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady went 30 of 54 for 329 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception in the 30-27 loss. Following the game, TB12 was asked about retirement. He said he hadn't thought much about it. Instead, he explained that he planned to take it day by day:

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Now, the three-time league MVP has called it a career, and NFL fans are mixed in their responses to the news.

Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 extraordinary seasons, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and me. More coming on ESPN.com. https://t.co/6CHWmMlyXg

NFL Fans react to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons
Valt said: "GOAT of Football, thank you for putting New England on the map TB12 you will forever be a legend here."

@AdamSchefter @wojespn @JeffDarlington Literally the GOAT of Football, thank you for putting New England on the map TB12 you will forever be a legend here 🔥🔥🔥🔥

Scott Hanson, host of NFL Red Zone, tweeted that "it was thrilling to see you do what you do. Best ever. BRAVO! Enjoy retirement."

Thank you, Tom. It was thrilling to see you do what you do. Best ever. BRAVO! Enjoy retirement. @TomBrady https://t.co/SH7C21xELK

Alan Nahigan said Brady was "the best to do it at the QB position in his lifetime, wishing him the best of luck in retirement."

Best to ever do it as the QB position in my lifetime. Thank you for the memories as a Patriot @TomBrady. Best of luck in retirement! twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Tim tweeted to start a petition to put Brady in the Hall of Fame within 24 hours of his retirement. He says, "Why are we going to wait 5 years for the greatest QB of all time."

Start a petition to put Tom Brady (@TomBrady) in the Hall of Fame within 24 hours of his retirement. Why are we going to wait 5 years for the greatest QB of all time?

Holly of ESPN 97.5 in Houston says that a new era is upon us now that Brady is retired.

Brady retired? A new era is truly upon us😂

NFL agent and attorney Nicole Lynn tweeted, asking if anyone felt weirdly emotional about the retirement announcement of TB12.

Anyone else feel weirdly emotional about the Tom Brady retirement announcement? The literal GOAT!

Former United States Ambassador Curtis S. Chin said Brady is retiring from the league after a career of winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records.

Did someone say Tom Brady? ↕️ #TomBrady is retiring at age 44 from the #NFL after a career in which he won seven Super Bowls & set numerous passing records, according to ESPN. apnews.com/article/tampa-… @ladarius_brown @NFL @FirstTake @Buccaneers @MIAging #SuperBowl

Gabb Goudy of FanDuel said she knows Brady just retired but wants him to head to the Cleveland Browns and win a Super Bowl.

yo @TomBrady i know you just retired but if you want to solidly your football legacy you should come to cle & win a super bowl 🥲

Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick while discussing Brady's retirement.

Bill Belichick’s emotional message about Tom Brady’s retirement. https://t.co/fu462uYsKp

Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez of Florida wished the seven-time Super Bowl Champion a happy retirement. She also says Miami is amazing this time of year.

Happy retirement to 7x Super Bowl champion, @TomBrady. No better place to retire than Florida — and by the way, Miami is amazing this time of year. https://t.co/CSoMoUFIVo

And finally, Tampa Bay offensive lineman Donovan Smith congratulates TB12 on a great career.

Congratulations on a great career @TomBrady ! Enjoy retirement goat

Edited by Windy Goodloe
