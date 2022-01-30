"The league won't be the same without him" - Fans can't fathom NFL without Tom Brady

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady just finished his 22nd season in the NFL after Tampa Bay lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Brady went 30 of 54 for 329 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception in the 30-27 loss. Following the game, TB12 was asked about retirement. He said he hadn't thought much about it. Instead, he explained that he planned to take it day by day:

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady said. “We’ll just take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Now, the three-time league MVP has called it a career, and NFL fans are mixed in their responses to the news.

NFL Fans react to Tom Brady’s Retirement

Valt said: "GOAT of Football, thank you for putting New England on the map TB12 you will forever be a legend here."

𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙩 👺 @ValtGang @AdamSchefter @wojespn @JeffDarlington Literally the GOAT of Football, thank you for putting New England on the map TB12 you will forever be a legend here

Scott Hanson, host of NFL Red Zone, tweeted that "it was thrilling to see you do what you do. Best ever. BRAVO! Enjoy retirement."

Scott Hanson @ScottHanson

Scott Hanson @ScottHanson

@TomBrady Thank you, Tom. It was thrilling to see you do what you do. Best ever. BRAVO! Enjoy retirement.

Alan Nahigan said Brady was "the best to do it at the QB position in his lifetime, wishing him the best of luck in retirement."

Tim tweeted to start a petition to put Brady in the Hall of Fame within 24 hours of his retirement. He says, "Why are we going to wait 5 years for the greatest QB of all time."

Tim @timhays22 Start a petition to put Tom Brady ( @TomBrady ) in the Hall of Fame within 24 hours of his retirement. Why are we going to wait 5 years for the greatest QB of all time?

Holly of ESPN 97.5 in Houston says that a new era is upon us now that Brady is retired.

holly 🏈 @xoholly Brady retired? A new era is truly upon us

NFL agent and attorney Nicole Lynn tweeted, asking if anyone felt weirdly emotional about the retirement announcement of TB12.

Nicole Lynn @AgentNicoleLynn Anyone else feel weirdly emotional about the Tom Brady retirement announcement? The literal GOAT!

Former United States Ambassador Curtis S. Chin said Brady is retiring from the league after a career of winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records.

Gabb Goudy of FanDuel said she knows Brady just retired but wants him to head to the Cleveland Browns and win a Super Bowl.

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy yo @TomBrady i know you just retired but if you want to solidly your football legacy you should come to cle & win a super bowl 🥲

Comedian Frank Caliendo impersonated New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick while discussing Brady's retirement.

Frank Caliendo @FrankCaliendo Bill Belichick's emotional message about Tom Brady's retirement.

Lieutenant Governor Jeannette Nuñez of Florida wished the seven-time Super Bowl Champion a happy retirement. She also says Miami is amazing this time of year.

Jeanette Nuñez @LtGovNunez



Jeanette Nuñez @LtGovNunez

No better place to retire than Florida — and by the way, Miami is amazing this time of year. Happy retirement to 7x Super Bowl champion, @TomBrady

And finally, Tampa Bay offensive lineman Donovan Smith congratulates TB12 on a great career.

