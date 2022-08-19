"Never seen a all pro corner play defend like that" - NFL fans brutally roast Cowboys' Trevon Diggs for woeful performance at joint training with Chargers

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs proved to be one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL in his second season. He made a name as a defensive playmaker and recorded an incredible 11 interceptions.

However, he didn’t have the great outing in a joint training session with the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Keenan Allen got the upper hand against the cornerback in front of a lot of people.

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Cowboys cornerback. Many fans questioned the Dallas cornerback's play versus the Chargers, noticing a lack of coverage.

Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking I've never seen a all pro corner play defend like that with all due respect

Brian @Brian21942046 @casualtakeking I still don't get what he was doing right there. He never looked for the ball. He didn't play the receiver. He didn't read the receiver's eyes. That was a crappy play and crappy effort.

Sno @SnowTheLegend We gone be just fine with this kind of coverage 🦅🦅🦅

A couple of fans also defended the Dallas cornerback:

Others are questioning why people put Diggs ahead of cornerbacks A.J. Terrell of the Atlanta Falcons and Jaylon Johnson of the Chicago Bears:

Vexmz ❄️💎 @Vexmzz People have the audacity to put this clown above AJ Terrell

DeeksView @DeeksViewOG Lmfao this the dude who supposed to be better than Jaylon Johnson? Yeah iight 😂

Unfortunately for Trevon Diggs, this isn't the first time that there's been footage of him being beaten in practice. He was also getting burnt by teammates CeeDee Lamb and Simi Fehoko on back-to-back plays in practice.

Last season, he led the league with 11 interceptions, returning two of them for touchdowns. Diggs tied former Dallas defensive back Everson Walls for the most interceptions in a season as Wallas had 11 in the 1981 season.

He made the first-team All-Pro and the Pro Bowl last season. For Diggs, these are merely practices and hopefully not a reflection of what we'll see this upcoming season.

Trevon Diggs' ranking among cornerbacks in 2022

Denver Broncos v Dallas Cowboys

Trevon Diggs doesn't look like he will make the NFL's top-100 players list. Players 100-51 have been released and he was not among them. He could be among the numbers 51-1, but there are a few question marks from his 2021 campaign that make this unlikely. Diggs allowed the seventh-most receiving yards (496) in the 2021 campaign and struggled at times in coverage.

So far, several cornerbacks have made the top-100 players list. Marshon Lattimore of the New Orleans Saints came in at number 89. Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns at 87. Kenny Moore II of the Indianapolis Colts at number 82. Darius Slay of the Philadelphia Eagles came in at 77 and Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins at 56.

With the run of receivers and quarterbacks to come in the top-50, it would be a surprise to see Trevon Diggs on the list this year. But you never know. The list is compiled with the votes of NFL players and Diggs may have made enough of an impression to be high on the list.

He enters the upcoming season as Dallas' top cornerback. He'll look to try and duplicate his 2021 season, but improve on his coverage.

