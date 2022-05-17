"Keep the girls away" - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson and Browns offense heading to the Bahamas as part of team-building activity

Deshaun Watson and the rest of the Cleveland Browns offense will be going to the Bahamas as part of a team-building activity this offseason. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on this excursion.

Almost every tweet mentioned massages, clearly referring to the accusations of sexual harassment filed by several massage therapists against the new Browns quarterback.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan suggested keeping the girls away, implying that the women in the Bahamas must be protected from Deshaun Watson during the trip:

One Miami Dolphins fan asked if the Browns will be getting massages while in the Bahamas:

Another fan said that Cleveland going to the Bahamas was a reminder of a memorable picture of the New York Giants team on a boat back in January 2017.

The photo in question was taken about a week before the Giants faced the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round at Lambeau Field. In the end, Green Bay defeated New York 38-13.

Furthermore, the Giants have a record of 22-59, which is tied with the New York Jets for the worst record in the NFL over that time frame since the photo. The Giants have had three last-place finishes in five seasons in the NFC East and haven't had a winning season since.

A Dallas Cowboys fan tweeted out that the trip is actually for massages and Mai Tais:

Ali @Alee_Bunzz @jpafootball @JosinaAnderson This trip is for massages and Mai tais stop lying @jpafootball @JosinaAnderson This trip is for massages and Mai tais stop lying

One Philadelphia Eagles fan stated that Watson would show the team the best massage shops on the island:

Another Giants fan asked if quarterback Baker Mayfield was invited on the trip as he's still a part of the "team":

One fan wanted to know if Watson was bringing his own towel to the Bahamas:

A Cincinnati Bengals fan wrote that massages in the Bahamas got perks as well:

This Washington Commanders fan jokingly stated that the Browns quarterback is spending the Houston Texans' money:

Another Texans fan wrote that it's wise to head to the Bahamas as massage therapy is cheaper over there:

Deshaun Watson joined the Browns this offseason

Quarterback Deshaun Watson

The first-round pick of the Texans in the 2017 NFL Draft was traded to Cleveland this offseason to become the new Browns' franchise quarterback. He spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Texans, starting 53 games for the franchise.

As Houston's quarterback, he threw for 14,539 yards, 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. He finished third in the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year voting in the 2017 season and has made the Pro Bowl three times (2018-2020).

Watson is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by massage therapists, each giving an account of sexual misconduct. The lawsuits that the quarterback is facing outline graphic accounts of sexual harassment and sexual assault that took place during various massage therapy sessions.

We'll see what happens as the 26-year-old will face league officials soon regarding the situation.

Edited by Piyush Bisht