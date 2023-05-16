NFL fans destroy Jackson Mahomes amid worsening sexual battery scandal - "LOCK HIM UP"

The allegations against the brother of Patrick Mahomes are becoming clearer - and his case gets worse by the day. Jackson has been accused of grabbing the owner of a restaurant by the throat three times and forcibly kissing her three times.

The quarterback's brother was arrested earlier in May and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and an additional count of misdemeanor battery, according to court records. The incident happened on February 25 in the Kansas City area, less than two weeks after Patrick and the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII over the Philadelphia Eagles.

New details about the accusation emerged on Thursday following the release of a copy of the police affidavit. It stated that Jackson "grabbed [the restaurant owner] by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth."

He told her that he wanted to talk to her in private, and once they were alone, according to the victim, "he then grabbed her by the throat, forcing her head back and kissed her and put his tongue in her mouth."

He also told the restaurant owner not to tell anyone about what happened and that he could help her business.

NFL fans were absolutely not pleased by the recent news and made their feelings very clear about it:

Jackson Mahomes accusations: Is he currently arrested?

Patrick Mahomes' brother is currently out of jail after he posted a $100,000 bond following his arrest.

Patrick Mahomes' family has been involved in some controversies over the years

He has been involved in several off-field controversies over the past few years due to some questionable actions involving his page on TikTok. Obviously, this is a far bigger issue that pushes the line too far.

To say that he could help her business due to his large social media profile after assaulting a woman and kissing her by force is not acceptable by any means. The disgusting act netted him an arrest, but he also should learn the most important lesson there is: consent is something you should always have. Always.

Despite coming up in the shadow of his brother Patrick Mahomes, the best quarterback in the NFL, Jackson is facing a rather tragic fall.

