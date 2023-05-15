Kansas City Chiefs schedule 2023: Game-by-game and win-loss record predictions for all 17 games

The Kansas City Chiefs won their second Super Bowl title in four years. Patrick Mahomes led an inspired performance in Super Bowl LVII despite an ankle injury. Like his first Super Bowl title, the Chiefs clawed their way back against the Philadelphia Eagles to win a nail-biter.

As defending champions, the Chiefs have the biggest target on their backs, as every team in their 2023 NFL schedule will try to beat them. Losing players like JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown Jr., Andrew Wylie, Mecole Hardman and Juan Thornhill might make their title defense more challenging.

However, they have always found a way to win with Mahomes and coach Andy Reid at the helm. With the core of their success on both sides of the ball still intact, Chiefs fans can expect another rousing campaign in 2023.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Schedule

The Chiefs’ full 2023 schedule is as follows, per Chiefs.com. All times are on Eastern Standard Time.

Week 1: Detroit Lions (Thursday, 9/7, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 2: at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, 9/17, 1 p.m.)

Week 3: Chicago Bears (Sunday, 9/24, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 4: at New York Jets (Sunday, 10/1, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 5: at Minnesota Vikings (Sunday, 10/8, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 6: Denver Broncos (Thursday, 10/12, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 7: Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, 10/22, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 8: at Denver Broncos (Sunday, 10/29, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 9: Miami Dolphins (Sunday, 11/5, 9:30 a.m.)

Week 10: BYE WEEK

Week 11: Philadelphia Eagles (Monday, 11/20, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 12: at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, 11/26, 4:24 p.m.)

Week 13: at Green Bay Packers (Sunday, 12/3, 8:20 p.m.)

Week 14: Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 12/10, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 15: at New England Patriots (Monday, 12/18, 8:15 p.m.)

Week 16: Las Vegas Raiders (Monday, 12/25, 1 p.m.)

Week 17: Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, 12/31, 4:25 p.m.)

Week 18: at Los Angeles Chargers (TBD)

The Chiefs have the 16th strongest strength of schedule, per NFL Research. Their 2023 opponents had a combined record of 147-140 last season for a .512 winning percentage. While they start their schedule against easier opponents, it will only get tougher with each passing week.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023: Game-by-game prediction

Week 1: Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions

Prediction: Chiefs 24-14 Lions

While the Lions finished last in passing yards allowed per game last season, they’ve bolstered their secondary by signing C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Emmanuel Moseley, and Cameron Sutton.

Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could struggle a bit in this contest. However, Kansas City’s defense should pick up the slack by limiting the Lions’ offense, which ranked fifth in scoring last season.

Week 2: Kansas City Chiefs at Jacksonville Jaguars

Prediction: Chiefs 27 – 24 Jaguars

The Jaguars have a solid defensive unit, finishing 12th in points allowed per game last season. However, they finished 26th in sacks and have done little to improve their defensive front.

Giving Mahomes enough time to execute plays often leads to defeat for the other team. Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville offense will look to keep the game close, but the Chiefs should notch up two straight victories to start the season.

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs vs Chicago Bears

Prediction: Chiefs 41-17 Bears

The Bears have upgraded their defense by signing DeMarcus Walker, Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards, but are those additions enough to stop a big game from Travis Kelce?

Likewise, can Justin Fields deal with a boisterous Arrowhead Stadium crowd? He can only do so much with his feet, and it’s a no-contest when it comes down to a passing contest.

Week 4: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Jets

Prediction: Chiefs 14-17 Jets

The hostile New York crowd won’t make it easy on the Chiefs as they face Aaron Rodgers and the Jets.

Kansas City will rely more on their ground game, as the Jets have playmakers like Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed. Controlling the clock should keep the Chiefs in the game, but Rodgers could do enough to hand the defending champions their first loss in 2023.

Week 5: Kansas City Chiefs at Minnesota Vikings

Prediction: Chiefs 28-27 Vikings

Do not forget that the Vikings made last season’s playoffs. They have an exciting offense featuring Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook, T.J. Hockenson and rookie Jordan Addison.

However, it’s concerning that Minnesota finished 31st in passing yards allowed last season and made minimal moves to upgrade their secondary. That scenario is ripe for another Mahomes-led game-winning drive.

Week 6: Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos

Prediction: Chiefs 30-27 Broncos

The Chiefs carved out a three-point victory over the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium last year. That outcome should stick in 2023, considering the Broncos’ secondary has ball hawks in Justin Simmons, Kareem Jackson, and Pat Surtain II.

Denver’s offense should improve under Sean Payton, but Kansas City will likely take home another close contest against their division rivals.

Week 7: Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Chiefs 24-27 Chargers

Both Chiefs-Chargers games last season were decided by three points. This time, though, Los Angeles could shock the Chiefs at Arrowhead. Justin Herbert will lead a healthy Chargers offense against Mahomes and company.

They will have a thrilling quarterback duel throughout the game, but Herbert could outsmart the Chiefs’ defense in a game-winning drive. Joey Bosa could also have the game-clinching sack.

Week 8: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Prediction: Chiefs 33-30 Broncos

The battles within the AFC West are grueling, as each team has a legitimate case for making the playoffs. This Week 8 matchup could be no different, but the Chiefs should beat the Broncos at home.

Kansas City is the king of adjustments, as proven by their Super Bowl LVII win. They will likely work on their shortcomings against Denver two weeks ago and split their regular-season series at one apiece.

Week 9: Kansas City Chiefs vs Miami Dolphins

Prediction: Chiefs 45-42 Dolphins

The Chiefs could have a high-scoring affair as Tua Tagovailoa should be on target with Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Adding Jalen Ramsey won’t do much in slowing down the Chiefs’ offense, which should step into higher gear as the season progresses. However, with Mahomes having been through more intense battles than Tagovailoa, he could generate more scoring opportunities for Kansas City.

Week 10: BYE

Week 11: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles

Prediction: Chiefs 14-17 Eagles

The Super Bowl LVII rematch could be a low-scoring game, given both teams’ talent on defense. Likewise, both teams might be beaten up 11 weeks into the season, leading to absence of key players.

Eventually, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles should get bittersweet revenge against the Chiefs. Philadelphia could use their ground attack to limit possessions of Kansas City’s offense.

Week 12: Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: Chiefs 28-24 Raiders

The Raiders have been busy building their defense via free agency and the 2023 draft.

Signing defensive backs Marcus Epps, Brandon Facyson, David Long and Jaquan Johnson helps them remain competitive against the Chiefs. Mahomes, though, is used to the hostile Raiders crowd, and should lead the Chiefs to another come-from-behind win.

Week 13: Kansas City Chiefs at Green Bay Packers

Prediction: Chiefs 24-7 Packers

The Packers have stars on defense like Preston Smith, De’Vondre Campbell, Rashan Gary and Jaire Alexander. Those players should give Green Bay minor victories against the Chiefs, but can Jordan Love lead the Packers’ offense to multiple scoring opportunities? That’s the hindrance Green Bay will likely not solve as the Chiefs march to another win.

Week 14: Kansas City Chiefs vs Buffalo Bills

Prediction: Chiefs 21-24 Bills

While the Chiefs have the Buffalo Bills’ number during the playoffs, the reverse narrative has happened during the regular season.

This game could be no different, as the Bills will likely eye their third straight regular-season win against the defending champions. It could be a hotly contested battle like last season, but a Josh Allen rushing touchdown could hand the Chiefs their fourth defeat.

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Prediction: Chiefs 28-14 Patriots

While Bill Belichick is a defensive genius, his players won’t be able to translate his strategy into execution. Mahomes could have a passing clinic even if playing on the road.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player could have four touchdown passes and zero touchdowns in Foxborough. Conversely, Mac Jones could struggle in deceiving cornerbacks L’Jarius Sneed and Trent McDuffie.

Week 16: Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders

Prediction: Chiefs 35-14 Raiders

Given his injury history, the Raiders will be lucky if Jimmy Garoppolo remains healthy during the regular season. Even if he plays at Arrowhead, Las Vegas could be no match for Kansas City. The Chiefs should be peaking at this point, and a blowout win against the Raiders will make them the team to beat.

Week 17: Kansas City Chiefs vs Cincinnati Bengals

Prediction: Chiefs 20-17 Bengals

All Chiefs-Bengals games have been decided by three points. There’s no reason to believe this encounter will be different.

Mahomes and Joe Burrow should add another chapter to their budding rivalry, but the Chiefs could edge the Bengals via a last-minute Harrison Butker field goal. This game should also cement Mahomes’ case for a third MVP award.

Week 18: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

Prediction: Chiefs 27-20 Chargers

While this game’s exact date and time remain unknown, there are no day-offs in the AFC.

A victory in this game could give Kansas City the number one playoff seed and a Wild Card Round bye. With much at stake in this regular-season finale, the Chiefs could have a defensive touchdown to help settle the final score.

Kansas City Chiefs' predicted regular season record: 13-4

The Chiefs could end the 2023 regular season with one more defeat than in 2022. However, they will likely win their eighth straight AFC West title and clinch their tenth season of at least ten wins under coach Reid. Their win-loss mark should also be enough to become the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes