Kyler Murray will be entering his fifth season in the NFL after having a great college career at the University of Oklahoma. The school recognized Murray's Heisman season in 2018 with a statue on campus. Murray was the seventh player in Oklahoma Sooners football history to win the prestigious award.

He was there with new Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon and some of the coaching staff. While many fans celebrated the Cardinals quarterback getting the statue, there were some that were baffled that he would get such an honor. The same fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the statue.

Many fans immediately went after the size of Kyler Murray's statute as he stands at just 5'10":

Murray spent both his sophomore and junior seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Texas A&M. He threw for 4,361 yards, 42 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in that Heisman-winning season in 2018. The Sooners also rushed for 1,001 yards and 12 touchdowns that season.

The Arizona Cardinals star won several awards in his junior season alongside the Heisman Trophy. He took home the AP Offensive Player of the Year Award, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, and the Manning Award (Most Outstanding Quarterback).

Murray racked up a total of 4,720 yards passing and 47 touchdowns in his career with the Sooners.

Will Kyler Murray be ready to start the 2023 season?

Kyler Murray tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 14 of last season against the New England Patriots. Per Ian Rapoport, the quarterback is expected to miss the start of the 2023 season as he recovers from the injury.

"My understanding is he is going to take his time and make sure this thing is 100 percent right. He is young. He's got a long career. He's not going to rush, so do not be surprised if we don't see him to start the season or maybe even by the midway point. This injury has to heal perfectly."

Last season, Murray started 11 games for the Cardinals and 14 in the 2021 season. Let's see what Arizona will do with their franchise signal-caller under center to start the upcoming season. He has recored a total of 13,848 yards and 84 touchdowns in his four-year career.

