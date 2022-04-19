×
"The fact he thought he was a starter on any team is laughable" - NFL fans divided over Colin Kaepernick's latest statement regarding NFL return

Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified Apr 19, 2022 09:18 PM IST
Another offseason has witnessed another season of Colin Kaepernick's workouts and practices. However, this offseason, the quarterback appears to be open to settling for a backup role.

According to TMZ Sports, the quarterback said he needs "an opportunity." This prompted a surge of fan reactions. Here's a look at what people have said.

Frank translated Kaepernick's statement to what he understood it to mean.

@TMZ_Sports “I’m willing to be a massive distraction to whichever team I land on”

Mitchell Voss said the ship had sailed.

@TMZ_Sports He had his opportunity.

Jim DeMarco said nothing. However, they let Jerry Seinfeld do the talking for them.

@TMZ_Sports https://t.co/7geKskufmF

TST Co-host called on the former Super Bowl rival of the quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens, to "do the right thing."

@TMZ_Sports @Ravens Do the right thing

James Moran also opened their candidacy to be a backup NFL quarterback.

@TMZ_Sports Me too

This fan expects the Kaepernick story to continue for at least another decade.

@therecount Colin’s got some time to make his return to the league. If Tom Brady can still play the game at 44, so can Kaepernick. Hopefully fans won’t have to wait that long though.

Liber in Texas sided with Colin Kaepernick.

@therecount Teams will take a chance on accused rapist, drunk drivers, gambling addictions and so on. But hell no, not someone who exercises free speech.

Wade New thinks the quarterback isn't suitable for a starting role at McDonald's.

@BoSnerdley @DailyCaller How about a backup cashier at McDonald’s?

Jim Sjoberg said the quarterback isn't going to get what he wants.

@BoSnerdley @DailyCaller Most people in hell would accept a glass of ice water too, but that doesn't mean they'll be offered one.

Kim Turner is dumbfounded that people don't understand that once a door is closed, it's closed for good.

@BoSnerdley @DailyCaller Why do young people not understand the concept of “burned bridges?”

Tommy said the quarterback wouldn't even well with the USFL.

@TMZ_Sports The fact he thought he was a starter on any team is laughable. Maybe he can be a practice squad QB. I saw better QBs in USFL this weekend. They read defense better than he can.

Colin Kaepernick's NFL career

Unless he makes a seemingly improbable return to the NFL, the quarterback's career is over. According to Pro Football Reference, his career started in 2011, when he was drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft. His rookie season was nearly a red-shirt year.

In 2012, the quarterback overtook incumbent Alex Smith and went on a 5-2 run in seven starts. He took the team to the Super Bowl before falling to the Baltimore Ravens. In the regular season, he threw for 10 touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2013, the quarterback put together his first entire starting season in the NFL.

He threw for 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions while going 12-4. The team ultimately lost the Conference Championship, but the future still looked bright for the quarterback. However, it was all downhill from there. In 2014, he went 8-8, throwing for 19 touchdowns and ten interceptions. It was a step backward, but the team was still somewhat relevant.

In 2015, however, the team fell off the deep end. The quarterback went 2-6 and was ultimately benched. In 2016, the quarterback started the much-debated trend of kneeling during the national anthem. A 1-10 nosedive followed the incident. Between the controversy and the drop in wins, 2016 would be the last time he set foot on an NFL roster.

Edited by Piyush Bisht

