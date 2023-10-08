Stefon Diggs caught his second touchdown pass in Week 4's AFC East matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Upon reaching the endzone in the second quarter, the Buffalo Bills WR did his best 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin impression. The wideout took two beers and celebrated with the crowd at Highmark Stadium.

While the celebration was great for the crowd, it didn't sit well with the NFL as Diggs was fined $13,659 for it. NFL fans took to Twitter (X) to express their outrage over the fine:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More fans go off on the NFL for its fine on the All-Pro receiver:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The NFL supposedly stated that the beer celebration was unsportsmanlike conduct, leading to the fine. However Stefon Diggs wasn't flagged by the officials for the celebration.

Diggs had himself a game against the Dolphins as the Buffalo Bills star had three total touchdowns in that game. Buffalo would stun Miami by handing them their first loss of the season by a 48 - 20 score.

Following the win, Diggs told the media and the unsuspecting fan whose beers were used in the celebration, that there's few dollars heading their way:

“Yeah I owe somebody $18 dollars."

Expand Tweet

Both the fine and the cost of the beer should be nothing financially for Diggs, who's the third-highest paid receiver at $24.415 million this season. Celebrating like Austin in the NFL is apparently a no-no and that's the bottom line it seems.

Has Stefon Diggs been fined before in his career?

Stefon Diggs (#14) and Jalen Ramsey (#5)

Prior to his fine for his beer celebration, Diggs was handed a fine of $10,069 back in Week 1 last season. The fine came as the Bills star taunted then-Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in that opening game.

The incident took place following Diggs' 53-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of that matchup.

According to NFL insider Tom Pellissaro, up to five players, including Diggs, were fined for unsportsmanlike conduct in that game. We'll see if the three-time Pro Bowler can steer clear of another fine or if we'll see another beer celebration this season.