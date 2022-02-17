"She had enough of him finishing early" - NFL fans joke about rumored Aaron Rodgers-Shailene Woodley breakup

It appears that Aaron Rodgers' relationship with actress Shailene Woodley is over. Less than two years in, it is rumored that the pair have split.

Talks have been gathering pace that the couple were going to split in December and it now appears they finally have.

Sportskeeda reported last week that the couple's relationship was on the rocks, with Rodgers reportedly controlling and jealous as the pair called off their impending nuptuals.

As one can imagine, fans have come out of the woodwork to post on various social media platforms taking shots at the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback.

One fan posted on Twitter and wrote that Woodley was likely tired of his early finishes after his first-round playoff exit this season.

Picassbro @picassbro @TMZ_Sports After seeing seeing his 1st round exit in person she had had enough of him finishing early.

The jokes came thick and fast, with one user posting stating that they remember when Rodgers' family was the problem, citing the many incidents with the Rodgers family.

Casey @KCNep95 @TMZ_Sports Remember when we all thought his brother and family were the problem?

Another fan posted stating that Rodgers couldn't get married as he was already married to the game of football. This was in response to a section of an article that stated Woodley felt neglected by the 38-year-old quarterback.

The jokes kept coming with another Twitter user posting that at least Rodgers has a family to go to during this difficult time. They were clearly poking fun at the 17-year veteran quarterback as it is no secret about his estranged relationship with his family.

ChiefsJayhawksRoyals @CJR16255 @TMZ_Sports At least Rodgers has his family to go to during this hard time

One fan even went as far as saying that maybe the Packers quarterback should call Joe Rogan for relationship advice. They were poking fun at the 38-year-old after he contacted Rogan for health advice after contracting COVID earlier in the season.

Murphs56 @Murphs56 @TMZ_Sports Hopefully he calls Rogan for relationship advice.

One fan joked that the Packers Special teams have ruined this relationship as well. This is in reference to the Packers' poor special teams unit throughout the season, which was one of the worst in the league.

It was then time for a fan to poke fun at the quarterback's lack of Super Bowl rings, saying that he failed at another ring.

Nekot @naimsharif0 @TMZ_Sports What a surprise another Rodgers fail at a ring

With the quarterback's playing future uncertain, one fan jokingly posted that the reason for the pair's split was that he told Woodley he was moving to Cleveland.

herewegobrownies @herewegobrowni2 @TMZ_Sports @BenAxelrod He obviously finally broke the news to her that he is moving to Cleveland

With the Packers quarterback having a hard time getting to another Super Bowl despite leading the Packers to the number one seed, one fan posted that the four-time NFL MVP choked before the big dance once again in reference to the upcoming wedding.

Another fan poked fun at his playing future, stating he was staying in Green Bay and the pair broke up as Woodley thought they were heading to Denver.

KcSpeak @KcSpeak @TMZ_Sports He's staying in GB, she thought he was going to Denver

Aaron Rodgers may have changes surrounding him this offseason

The Super Bowl XLV MVP is already beginning to experience the first of what are perhaps several changes beginning this offseason.

As news of his breakup with Shailene Woodley becomes public, the Packers' signal-caller may also be calling a new city home once the new league year begins on March 16.

With rumors flying around like number 12's touchdown passes, many have the quarterback leaving Green Bay to play with a different contender.

Teams such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers have all been rumored to be in the running for the All-Pro quarterback's services.

All answers will begin to unravel once the new league year begins and teams can begin to make their official pitches.

