Odell Beckham Jr. was recently spotted at the UFC 287 event in Miami. OBJ was not the only NFL player present at the special event as the likes of Nick Bosa, Joe Burrow, Joey Bosa and Sam Hubbard were also present there.

After the event, a video of OBJ and Burrow greeting former President Donald Trump emerged. When it comes to Trump, there are always different opinions from people about him, and NFL fans also had various things to say about Burrow and Beckham Jr. following that video.

Here's how social media reacted to it:

While some fans believe that Donald Trump is bound to win the 2024 election, some fans didn't like Joe Burrow and Odell Beckham Jr. meeting with the former president.

People will always be divided when it comes to beliefs. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and the new Baltimore Ravens star receiver were not bothered about others when they went to greet Trump.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now a Raven

Odell Beckham Jr.: UFC 287: Pereira v Adesanya 2

Odell Beckham Jr. finally has a new team, as he recently signed a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. It seems like Lamar Jackson will end up staying with the Ravens, as the franchise didn't shy away from going all out and bringing a star player to complement their franchise quarterback, whose future has been uncertain.

A few weeks ago, Lamar Jackson requested a trade from the Ravens, but so far no team has shown any interest in trading for the former MVP. The new marquee signing of OBJ might convince Jackson to stay with the Ravens, as he himself was overjoyed after the stat receiver's arrival.

Jackson was placed under the non-exclusive tag, due to which many thought his departure is uncertain, but that didn't end up happening. We are close to the 2023 NFL Draft, and with every passing day, it clearly seems like Jackson will be playing for the Ravens next season, and a new contract might be in the works for him.

