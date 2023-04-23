Create

NFL fans left stunned after Will Levis emerges as favorite to be the #2 overall pick in 2023 NFL Draft - “Smear campaign on Stroud worked”

By LaDarius Brown
Modified Apr 23, 2023 15:51 GMT
CJ Stroud (l) odds has diminished to be the 2nd overall pick to Will Levis (r) in the 2023 NFL Draft
CJ Stroud (l) odds has diminished to be the 2nd overall pick to Will Levis (r) in the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is days away and there's still uncertainty as to where some of the quarterbacks will land. Two of the top signal-callers in this upcoming draft are Will Levis of Kentucky and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. One of the teams that are in search of a franchise quarterback is the Houston Texans.

NFL insider Anand Nanduri posted the odds of who the Texans will take with the second overall pick. The odds state that the team will take Levis (-140) over Stroud (+450). Many NFL fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to these odds, with Stroud being on the short end of those odds.

@NanduriNFL @DannyBKelly Smear campaign on Stroud worked then
@NanduriNFL I’m now convinced more than ever no one went to CJ Strouds 21st birthday party, only explanation.
bro i need to see the Stroud gas mask video because he hasnt done anything since new years eve twitter.com/nandurinfl/sta…
What is happening twitter.com/NanduriNFL/sta…
@NanduriNFL stroud fell off
Taking Will Levis over CJ Stroud is going to be hilarious to look back on in 5 years twitter.com/nandurinfl/sta…
We need to sell the Texans twitter.com/nandurinfl/sta…

Other fans say that the Houston Texans drafting Levis wouldn't be all that surprising to them:

when you think about it, the #Texans taking Will Levis at 2 is actually extremely on brand twitter.com/NanduriNFL/sta…
This draft shaping up to be Texans af twitter.com/nandurinfl/sta…
I refuse to watch the Texans if Will Levis goes 2 twitter.com/nandurinfl/sta…

Will Levis had a great 2022 season, throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Wildcats. C.J. Stroud had a slightly better season than Levis in 2022. The Ohio State star led the Big Ten in passing yards (3,688) and touchdowns (41). He will go on to win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honor for the second straight season.

Would the Texans trade down in the 2023 NFL Draft?

There have been multiple reports that Texans general manager Nick Caserio might consider trading their second overall pick. Moving out of that spot could see them miss out on both Levis and Stroud, but they also have the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

youtube-cover

A team like the Indianapolis Colts could try to move up to get a franchise quarterback as they currently sit with the fourth overall pick. The Texans will likely select a quarterback in this draft as the last time they picked one in the first round was Deshaun Watson back in 2017.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...