The 2023 NFL Draft is days away and there's still uncertainty as to where some of the quarterbacks will land. Two of the top signal-callers in this upcoming draft are Will Levis of Kentucky and C.J. Stroud of Ohio State. One of the teams that are in search of a franchise quarterback is the Houston Texans.
NFL insider Anand Nanduri posted the odds of who the Texans will take with the second overall pick. The odds state that the team will take Levis (-140) over Stroud (+450). Many NFL fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to these odds, with Stroud being on the short end of those odds.
Other fans say that the Houston Texans drafting Levis wouldn't be all that surprising to them:
Will Levis had a great 2022 season, throwing for 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions for the Wildcats. C.J. Stroud had a slightly better season than Levis in 2022. The Ohio State star led the Big Ten in passing yards (3,688) and touchdowns (41). He will go on to win the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year honor for the second straight season.
Would the Texans trade down in the 2023 NFL Draft?
There have been multiple reports that Texans general manager Nick Caserio might consider trading their second overall pick. Moving out of that spot could see them miss out on both Levis and Stroud, but they also have the 12th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
A team like the Indianapolis Colts could try to move up to get a franchise quarterback as they currently sit with the fourth overall pick. The Texans will likely select a quarterback in this draft as the last time they picked one in the first round was Deshaun Watson back in 2017.
