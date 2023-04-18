"THIS IS F**KING WILD" - NFL fans lose their mind over Ciara Wilson and Jackson Wang's Coachella 2023 performance

Ciara Wilson was a standout performer at Coachella this year. The award-winning singer performed songs like 'Level Up' and 'Goodies', before sending everyone into a frenzy with her electric performance with Jackson Wang.

Also a member of the k-pop grouo GOT7, Wang has been performing songs from his album 'Magic Man.'

Their collab stage seemed to be a highlight of the show, which also featured artists like Becky G, Bad Bunny, and The Kid LAROI. Wang's surprise to his fans was his performance with Ciara. They performed Wang's new single 'Slow', which was co-written by Ciara herself.

They even performed the song '1,2, Step.'

Taking things to another level, the duo performed a remix of XG's viral song 'Left Right', which had taken over TikTok.

XG OFFICIAL @XGOfficial_ LEFT RIGHT by Jackson Wang & Ciara at Coachella 🫢 LEFT RIGHT by Jackson Wang & Ciara at Coachella 🫢 https://t.co/B5OcHkxLaV

Fans, of course, were ecstatic at the collaboration. Not only did they appreciate the remix, but they also loved watching Wang and Ciara perform together. Both known for their dynamic personalities and bold styles, Wang and Ciara Wilson did not disappoint.

tash ✧*:･ﾟ @artbytashbianca @_criesm Still have not processed this and now we got dpr x Jackson crumbs too @_criesm Still have not processed this and now we got dpr x Jackson crumbs too

Viva Rodviet @TizRodviet @artbytashbianca It was AMAZING! They sound great together, and the dancing was off the charts as always! Damn near died @artbytashbianca It was AMAZING! They sound great together, and the dancing was off the charts as always! Damn near died

Fans seemed to love that Jackson and Ciara were a new duo, who ended up bringing a newfound energy to the stage. Most users complimented their presence, stating that the dancing was off the charts as always.

LuvlyTaemint @LuvlyTaemint @artbytashbianca screaming and creaming in my room rn @artbytashbianca screaming and creaming in my room rn

JimmyBlanco @MelaninGawd2 Are y’all ready to discuss how Ciara & Jackson Wang had the BEST PERFORMANCE this year at Coachella????? Are y’all ready to discuss how Ciara & Jackson Wang had the BEST PERFORMANCE this year at Coachella????? https://t.co/NqT3iq09Ll

𝒛 · JACKCHELLA! @badbacky the way i was gagged my jaw dropped on the floor. like i wasn't expecting this at all??? how tf did he know ciara? jackson wang you are an insane man.

the way i was gagged my jaw dropped on the floor. like i wasn't expecting this at all??? how tf did he know ciara? jackson wang you are an insane man.https://t.co/vYZJxHUiZZ

jen @wxngase JACKSON WANG AND THEE CIARA ARE YOU KIDDING ME #JacksonWangCoachella JACKSON WANG AND THEE CIARA ARE YOU KIDDING ME #JacksonWangCoachella https://t.co/EvXhINIF4y

Others referred to them as legends, labeling their performances as the best at Coachella 2023.

Apart from Jackson Wang, K-pop group Blackpink also headlined Coachella.

Ciara and Russell Wilson enjoyed some downtime at Coachella

While Ciara was at Coachella to perform, Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson was at the festival for some downtime. The couple were seen walking around, accompanied by two of their three children: daughter Sienna (five) and son Future (eight). While Russell Wilson is raising Future Jr. with Ciara, the latter was born to Ciara and her ex Future.

Credit: Vegan/Backgrid (via Dailymail)

Ciara seemed to be wearing a black robe, while Sienna in a simple white dress. Future Jr. was in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey, while Russell kept it casual with an all-black outfit and some sunglasses.

Wilson has always been supportive of his wife, which includes promoting her recent song 'Da Girls.'

Furthermore, while Ciara was probably prepping for Coachella, Wilson shared a video of him coaching Future Jr. He seemed convinced Future was destined for great things:

"One Handed? Too Easy! Future soon to be @NFL 1st Rounder & Yes Girls play Football too! Sienna loves her Sundays!"

Ciara Wilson couldn't help but respond, cheering them on in the comment section:

"Go babies! There’s nothing you can’t do!!"

