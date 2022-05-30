"Damn bro you are just digging a deeper hole" - NFL fans a mixed bag reacting to news of Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews expecting a second child

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Matthews have announced that they are expecting a second child. Their family of three is growing to four.

The Chiefs superstar posted a picture via his Twitter and Instagram pages showing himself, along with his wife and cute daughter Sterling holding a sign that reads: "Big sister duties coming soon."

It is a happy time for the Mahomes family, and when the picture landed on social media pages, the reaction was far-reaching, with some fans happy and others on the fence. One fan posted in reply to the picture and said:

"Damn bro you are just digging a deeper hole."

A fan named Garrett jokingly said that, in nine months from now, it will be February, the month the Super Bowl is held.

A fan named Anita congratulated the pair on their announcement.

A user named Ian said to let the pair be happy and congratulated them both as well.

Former Chiefs player Jeff Allen also congratulated the pair on the expected arrival of their second child.

A fan named Luke jokingly said that Mahomes is going for Phillip Rivers' record of nine children.

Another Twitter user responded to the picture and said that the family deserves all the best and that Sterling will be a great big sister.

One Twitter user posted and said that they were so happy for Mahomes' family after seeing the news.

One Twitter account posted a not-so-nice message, saying that they were so sorry for Mahomes.

A fan named Phoebe posted and congratulated the couple and said that she is so happy for the pair.

Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs hoping to go one better in 2022

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs again made it to another AFC Championship last season and had home-field advantage. But as we know, Joe Burrow and the Bengals shocked the NFL world as they defeated the Chiefs, thanks to an Evan McPherson field goal in the dying seconds.

Now as we look toward next season, the Chiefs will want to go one better than they did last year and make it to the Super Bowl. Their road will be significantly harder this time around, however.

Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins and other teams in their division have substantially upgraded. Russell Wilson and Randy Gregory now call Denver home, Davante Adams is a Las Vegas Raider and the Chargers have added J.C. Jackson and Khalil Mack to their already stout defense.

It is shaping up to be a sensational year of NFL with the AFC West looking to be the hardest division in football.

