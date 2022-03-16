×
Create
Notifications

"Aaron Rodgers has become a troll" - NFL fans have mixed thoughts over Packers QB's new contract

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 16, 2022 10:53 PM IST
Feature

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Green Bay Packers. Some fans are ecstatic, but many are wary. The quarterback announced that he was returning to the Packers, but the news was overshadowed immediately as Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

After the dust settled on Wilson's update and as the NFL zeitgeist started to circle back on the quarterback's return, they were met with the news that Tom Brady had unretired. At this point, the Rodgers' holdout has been dwarfed in the tsunami of one of the biggest trades in NFL history and the most accomplished quarterback of all time coming out of retirement.

Some fans mocked the quarterback, saying he would do something else to regain the spotlight from Wilson and Brady.

Jeremy Layton might have been joking, but the quarterback making a move to regain the media's attention would be right up his alley.

Aaron Rodgers, in two hours: "Hey guys. So actually, those contract numbers I originally called incorrect were actually true. I just wanted to show that you shouldn't always believe the woke media. The timing of this tweet is totally random, by the way. Love and peace, AR"

John H sounds tired of the quarterback's nonsense, but they are willing to deal as long as he wins. However, they'll still call it as they see it.

@Peter_Bukowski Aaron Rodgers has become a Troll (but he's our troll).

Bleacher Nation Bears is on the growing side of the NFL community that thinks the quarterback is the problem in the playoffs. Since winning the Super Bowl, the quarterback has been unable to get over the hump.

Just when Aaron Rodgers thought he had a cakewalk to another heartbreaking home playoff loss next January, he saw that Tom Brady tweet https://t.co/iL11bmXaM3

This, undoubtedly, is about Tom Brady's unretirement. For 40 days, Rodgers was the best quarterback in the league. Now, with Brady returning, the Brady-Rodgers arguments resume.

Aaron Rodgers is back to being the 2nd best quarterback in the league.

Dave Rappoccio will take the quarterback over the other No. 12 on and off the field.

Rodgers is a big try hard troll who comes across kinda sad and cri ge, Brady is just a natural at it. True GOATtwitter.com/doulbedoink/st…

Mike Tanier joked about the quarterback not signing the deal, but news broke that the quarterback did indeed sign the contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Aaron Rodgers will remind us that he still hasn't signed that new contract yet in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...

Jay Washington points out that Rodgers thought he was getting the best of both worlds by staying with the Packers. He wouldn't have to deal with Brady anymore, and he'd get to stay in Green Bay while making lots of money. Instead, the quarterback will likely need to get through Brady next season.

Aaron Rodgers was loving life with a $200mil contract then all of a sudden heard a GONG. https://t.co/oV5lbmVDzi

Dary.JaMorantStan expects the Green Bay quarterback to exercise the nuclear option, but he has officially signed the deal. He will be a Packer for the next several years.

Aaron Rodgers about to reneg on his contract to get the attention back on him.

Melissa appears to be expressing empathy for the quarterback. He decided where to end his career based on information that changed as soon as he made it clear he would sign on the dotted line.

I wonder what went through Aaron Rodgers’s mind about 15 minutes ago. He really thought he had a clear path to the Super Bowl 😂

Wendell Ferreira is half-joking but wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback retired out of frustration. He thought he had a shot at getting to the Super Bowl unchallenged, but it was not meant to be.

Now watch Rodgers change his mind and retire.

Why do fans say Tom Brady owns Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals
Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

The quarterback from Green Bay can beat anyone. That is, except Tom Brady. The Packers, of course, beat the Patriots in 2014. Since then, however, the Packers have been 0-2 against the Patriots. Both losses for Rodgers and the Packers came in a rather ugly fashion.

In the first game the Packers lost, the final score was 31-17 in 2018. In their most recent matchup (and most recent loss for Rodgers), the final score was 38-10 in the NFC Championship game. If one looks at the pattern of the scores, it appears that the quarterback is shrinking in every subsequent loss.

Also Read Article Continues below

He won the first game and lost the second and third games by two touchdowns and four touchdowns, respectively. No matter how one slices it, Rodgers is just another quarterback Brady owns a winning record against.

Edited by Piyush Bisht
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी