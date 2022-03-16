"Aaron Rodgers has become a troll" - NFL fans have mixed thoughts over Packers QB's new contract

Aaron Rodgers has returned to the Green Bay Packers. Some fans are ecstatic, but many are wary. The quarterback announced that he was returning to the Packers, but the news was overshadowed immediately as Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

After the dust settled on Wilson's update and as the NFL zeitgeist started to circle back on the quarterback's return, they were met with the news that Tom Brady had unretired. At this point, the Rodgers' holdout has been dwarfed in the tsunami of one of the biggest trades in NFL history and the most accomplished quarterback of all time coming out of retirement.

Some fans mocked the quarterback, saying he would do something else to regain the spotlight from Wilson and Brady.

Jeremy Layton might have been joking, but the quarterback making a move to regain the media's attention would be right up his alley.

Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n Aaron Rodgers, in two hours: "Hey guys. So actually, those contract numbers I originally called incorrect were actually true. I just wanted to show that you shouldn't always believe the woke media. The timing of this tweet is totally random, by the way. Love and peace, AR" Aaron Rodgers, in two hours: "Hey guys. So actually, those contract numbers I originally called incorrect were actually true. I just wanted to show that you shouldn't always believe the woke media. The timing of this tweet is totally random, by the way. Love and peace, AR"

John H sounds tired of the quarterback's nonsense, but they are willing to deal as long as he wins. However, they'll still call it as they see it.

Bleacher Nation Bears is on the growing side of the NFL community that thinks the quarterback is the problem in the playoffs. Since winning the Super Bowl, the quarterback has been unable to get over the hump.

Bleacher Nation Bears @BN_Bears Just when Aaron Rodgers thought he had a cakewalk to another heartbreaking home playoff loss next January, he saw that Tom Brady tweet Just when Aaron Rodgers thought he had a cakewalk to another heartbreaking home playoff loss next January, he saw that Tom Brady tweet https://t.co/iL11bmXaM3

This, undoubtedly, is about Tom Brady's unretirement. For 40 days, Rodgers was the best quarterback in the league. Now, with Brady returning, the Brady-Rodgers arguments resume.

Ian Glendon @iglen31 Aaron Rodgers is back to being the 2nd best quarterback in the league. Aaron Rodgers is back to being the 2nd best quarterback in the league.

Dave Rappoccio will take the quarterback over the other No. 12 on and off the field.

Dave Rappoccio @DrawPlayDave

twitter.com/doulbedoink/st… The Boston Strategizer (Tone Setter) @doulbedoink Tom Brady is so much better of a troll than Aaron rodgers is. Tom Brady is so much better of a troll than Aaron rodgers is. Rodgers is a big try hard troll who comes across kinda sad and cri ge, Brady is just a natural at it. True GOAT Rodgers is a big try hard troll who comes across kinda sad and cri ge, Brady is just a natural at it. True GOATtwitter.com/doulbedoink/st…

Mike Tanier joked about the quarterback not signing the deal, but news broke that the quarterback did indeed sign the contract, according to Ian Rapoport.

Mike Tanier @MikeTanier Aaron Rodgers will remind us that he still hasn't signed that new contract yet in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ... Aaron Rodgers will remind us that he still hasn't signed that new contract yet in 3 ... 2 ... 1 ...

Jay Washington points out that Rodgers thought he was getting the best of both worlds by staying with the Packers. He wouldn't have to deal with Brady anymore, and he'd get to stay in Green Bay while making lots of money. Instead, the quarterback will likely need to get through Brady next season.

Jay Washington @MrJayWashington Aaron Rodgers was loving life with a $200mil contract then all of a sudden heard a GONG. Aaron Rodgers was loving life with a $200mil contract then all of a sudden heard a GONG. https://t.co/oV5lbmVDzi

Dary.JaMorantStan expects the Green Bay quarterback to exercise the nuclear option, but he has officially signed the deal. He will be a Packer for the next several years.

Dary.JaMorantStan 🦁 @DaryRezvani Aaron Rodgers about to reneg on his contract to get the attention back on him. Aaron Rodgers about to reneg on his contract to get the attention back on him.

Melissa appears to be expressing empathy for the quarterback. He decided where to end his career based on information that changed as soon as he made it clear he would sign on the dotted line.

Melissa @mdrizzy22



He really thought he had a clear path to the Super Bowl I wonder what went through Aaron Rodgers’s mind about 15 minutes ago.He really thought he had a clear path to the Super Bowl I wonder what went through Aaron Rodgers’s mind about 15 minutes ago. He really thought he had a clear path to the Super Bowl 😂

Wendell Ferreira is half-joking but wouldn't be surprised if the quarterback retired out of frustration. He thought he had a shot at getting to the Super Bowl unchallenged, but it was not meant to be.

Wendell Ferreira @wendellfp Now watch Rodgers change his mind and retire. Now watch Rodgers change his mind and retire.

Why do fans say Tom Brady owns Aaron Rodgers?

Green Bay Packers v Cincinnati Bengals

The quarterback from Green Bay can beat anyone. That is, except Tom Brady. The Packers, of course, beat the Patriots in 2014. Since then, however, the Packers have been 0-2 against the Patriots. Both losses for Rodgers and the Packers came in a rather ugly fashion.

In the first game the Packers lost, the final score was 31-17 in 2018. In their most recent matchup (and most recent loss for Rodgers), the final score was 38-10 in the NFC Championship game. If one looks at the pattern of the scores, it appears that the quarterback is shrinking in every subsequent loss.

He won the first game and lost the second and third games by two touchdowns and four touchdowns, respectively. No matter how one slices it, Rodgers is just another quarterback Brady owns a winning record against.

Edited by Piyush Bisht