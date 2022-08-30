"Trey Lance Truthers in shambles", "Yikes quite an indictment of Trey Lance and his progress" - NFL fans left confused by 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo around on restructured deal

After constant speculation about his immediate future, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have finally found a resolution to the ordeal. The quarterback and the franchise agreed to a restructured deal that will see him play out the final year of his contract in California.
Garoppolo will earn $6.5 million as base salary, $500k in roster bonuses, and could make a further $9 million in incentives. The quarterback could earn $16 million in total in, likely, his final season with the 49ers.
The 49ers' decision to retain Garoppolo for the 2022 NFL season comes out of left field, as they had told the quarterback to find a team to take him on for the upcoming campaign. Second-year star Trey Lance was expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback, but the 49ers' decision to keep Garoppolo is likely an indication that the team isn't convinced that their young star can lead them to a successful season.
NFL fans on social media reiterated that sentiment as they debated whether Lance was ready to be the team's starting quarterback in 2022. Here are some of the best reactions to the report:
Jimmy Garoppolo staying a massive blow for Trey Lance and other suitors
The 49ers top brass bullishly claimed that Trey Lance would be the team's starting quarterback in 2022, but clearly aren't comfortable with handing over the reins to their young star yet.
Having Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster won't alleviate the pressure on Lance as he enters his first season as a starting quarterback. Having the two-time Super Bowl champion behind him on the depth chart will undoubtedly be an uncomfortable feeling, as the team could look towards him if Lance struggles.
Teams who were reportedly interested in bringing in Garroppolo also won't be too pleased by this update, as it takes away one of the best quarterback options that was still available for trade. Although the 49ers could still trade Garoppolo, the likelihood of it happening is low.
Keeping the quarterback that led them to a Super Bowl appearance just two years ago is a smart move on the 49ers' part. If Lance fails to deliver or picks up an unfortunate injury, Jimmy Garoppolo, who is well-versed with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system, can step in and steady the ship.
The former New England Patriots star's reputation as a quarterback is in dire need of redemption in 2022, and now has the opportunity to do so in San Francisco.