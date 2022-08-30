"Trey Lance Truthers in shambles", "Yikes quite an indictment of Trey Lance and his progress" - NFL fans left confused by 49ers' decision to keep Jimmy Garoppolo around on restructured deal

After constant speculation about his immediate future, Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers have finally found a resolution to the ordeal. The quarterback and the franchise agreed to a restructured deal that will see him play out the final year of his contract in California.

Garoppolo will earn $6.5 million as base salary, $500k in roster bonuses, and could make a further $9 million in incentives. The quarterback could earn $16 million in total in, likely, his final season with the 49ers.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M. Comp update: Jimmy Garoppolo’s one-year restructured deal is worth $6.5 million in base, fully guaranteed, per sources. He has another total of $500k in roster bonuses. He also has playtime bonuses that can boost it another nearly $9M. So, one year, $7M, up to just shy of $16M.

The 49ers' decision to retain Garoppolo for the 2022 NFL season comes out of left field, as they had told the quarterback to find a team to take him on for the upcoming campaign. Second-year star Trey Lance was expected to take over as the team's starting quarterback, but the 49ers' decision to keep Garoppolo is likely an indication that the team isn't convinced that their young star can lead them to a successful season.

Tyler Reynolds @chickendog2013 @AdamSchefter Yikes quite an indictment of Trey Lance and his progress. @AdamSchefter Yikes quite an indictment of Trey Lance and his progress.

(🦧) @LeNbaYb @AdamSchefter I’m rooting for Jimmy man, lance smells he’s not good, all Jimmy does is win and help the team @AdamSchefter I’m rooting for Jimmy man, lance smells he’s not good, all Jimmy does is win and help the team

Eric Montas @ericjmontas @AdamSchefter A pay reduction, staying in a system he knows, with no other teams knocking on his door, and not having to move? That's a win for Jimmy. @AdamSchefter A pay reduction, staying in a system he knows, with no other teams knocking on his door, and not having to move? That's a win for Jimmy.

brian seccomb @BSeccomb @AdamSchefter Jimmy will be starting before this year is over mark it down! @AdamSchefter Jimmy will be starting before this year is over mark it down!

SBLaw @DaveSecrest1 @AdamSchefter @49ers:

1. Strongest QB room in NFL.

2. Most qualified backup QB in NFL-a backup who took his team to NFC Championship twice in last 3 years.

3. Starting, franchise QB Trey Lance may now be fully unleashed without fear of injury.

Brilliant Front Office. 1. Strongest QB room in NFL.2. Most qualified backup QB in NFL-a backup who took his team to NFC Championship twice in last 3 years.3. Starting, franchise QB Trey Lance may now be fully unleashed without fear of injury.Brilliant Front Office. @AdamSchefter @49ers: 1. Strongest QB room in NFL. 2. Most qualified backup QB in NFL-a backup who took his team to NFC Championship twice in last 3 years. 3. Starting, franchise QB Trey Lance may now be fully unleashed without fear of injury.Brilliant Front Office.

Harry Douglas @HDouglas83 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. https://t.co/2tj0dDGgN9 These teams do NOT care about a players feelings, they gone do what BEST for the TEAM…For the @49ers , it’s keeping BOTH Jimmy G. & Trey Lance…I told y’all this on @GetUpESPN last week 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/adamschefter/s… These teams do NOT care about a players feelings, they gone do what BEST for the TEAM…For the @49ers, it’s keeping BOTH Jimmy G. & Trey Lance…I told y’all this on @GetUpESPN last week 🤷🏾‍♂️ twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Casey Pratt @CaseyPrattABC7 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. https://t.co/2tj0dDGgN9 I like it. Much better to have a solid backup QB then to have the whole season hinge on Lance. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… I like it. Much better to have a solid backup QB then to have the whole season hinge on Lance. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Michael Gus @MichaelGus57 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. https://t.co/2tj0dDGgN9 Called Jake from State Farm and got a policy against Lance being terrible. twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Called Jake from State Farm and got a policy against Lance being terrible. twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Vanessa Richardson @SportsVanessa twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. https://t.co/2tj0dDGgN9 49ers saw Trey Lance in that preseason game vs the Texans and knew what needed to be done 49ers saw Trey Lance in that preseason game vs the Texans and knew what needed to be done 👀 twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Jimmy Garoppolo staying a massive blow for Trey Lance and other suitors

The 49ers top brass bullishly claimed that Trey Lance would be the team's starting quarterback in 2022, but clearly aren't comfortable with handing over the reins to their young star yet.

Having Jimmy Garoppolo on the roster won't alleviate the pressure on Lance as he enters his first season as a starting quarterback. Having the two-time Super Bowl champion behind him on the depth chart will undoubtedly be an uncomfortable feeling, as the team could look towards him if Lance struggles.

Jeremy Fowler @JFowlerESPN Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers agreed to a restructured one-year contract that will keep the QB in San Francisco this season, per sources. The contract contains no-trade and no-tag clauses, assuring Garoppolo will remain in SF this season and have the freedom to leave in 2023. https://t.co/2tj0dDGgN9 Major swing in momentum here. Several teams in recent days were expecting him to be released twitter.com/adamschefter/s… Major swing in momentum here. Several teams in recent days were expecting him to be released twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Teams who were reportedly interested in bringing in Garroppolo also won't be too pleased by this update, as it takes away one of the best quarterback options that was still available for trade. Although the 49ers could still trade Garoppolo, the likelihood of it happening is low.

Keeping the quarterback that led them to a Super Bowl appearance just two years ago is a smart move on the 49ers' part. If Lance fails to deliver or picks up an unfortunate injury, Jimmy Garoppolo, who is well-versed with head coach Kyle Shanahan's system, can step in and steady the ship.

The former New England Patriots star's reputation as a quarterback is in dire need of redemption in 2022, and now has the opportunity to do so in San Francisco.

