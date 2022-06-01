"Starting to look more and more like a money grab" - NFL fans question woman who filed lawsuit against Deshaun Watson after watching HBO show

A 23rd woman has now come forward with a lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after she had a "change of heart" after watching HBO's documentary "Real Sports."

Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus posted on his Twitter page about the latest lawsuit leveled at Watson, saying:

"Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23," attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. "The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s Real Sports."

As expected, when the news dropped, many NFL fans came after the Browns quarterback, but interestingly enough, they also questioned the woman's motives for filing the lawsuit now.

One fan posted in response and hinted that it could be a money grab from the woman.

Matt @DGFanClub__ @MySportsUpdate Shocker just after they go on TV lmao shits just starting to look like more and more of a money grab I ain’t saying something didn’t happen but come on @MySportsUpdate Shocker just after they go on TV lmao shits just starting to look like more and more of a money grab I ain’t saying something didn’t happen but come on

Another user echoed the same thoughts, saying they wanted money, hence why she came out so late with the lawsuit.

Adi @ChubbXHunt @MySportsUpdate They want money lmao why come out so late @MySportsUpdate They want money lmao why come out so late

Another user posted, stating that, after the documentary, she decided she wanted some money.

WindyWRLD 🌪 @Windy_WRLD @MySportsUpdate She saw the documentary and decided she wanted some money to @MySportsUpdate She saw the documentary and decided she wanted some money to

A fan named Jaime came out in defence of the woman, saying how difficult it is for victims to come forward.

Jamie @faithsports3 @ChubbXHunt @MySportsUpdate You apparently don’t understand how difficult it is for a survivor to come forward especially against someone like Watson. Something must’ve been said that made her feel it was important to share her story. These women are being dragged. To step out now says a lot. @ChubbXHunt @MySportsUpdate You apparently don’t understand how difficult it is for a survivor to come forward especially against someone like Watson. Something must’ve been said that made her feel it was important to share her story. These women are being dragged. To step out now says a lot.

One fan posted and questioned why she didn't join earlier when the lawsuits first appeared.

CHUBB SZN @TRosario_06

It’s been a year and a half since the lawsuits @MySportsUpdate Why didn’t she join earlierIt’s been a year and a half since the lawsuits @MySportsUpdate Why didn’t she join earlier 😭It’s been a year and a half since the lawsuits

A fan named Matt posted and said that the HBO segment changed her mind, not the 22 other cases and was in a state of confusion.

Matt Blosser @Mbl0sssss @MySportsUpdate A HBO segment that didn’t really give any new information changed her mind and not the 22 other cases? @MySportsUpdate A HBO segment that didn’t really give any new information changed her mind and not the 22 other cases?

One user posted and said it is disgusting how many people are defending him because he is a football player.

A user named Jamie posted: "Good for her!"

One Twitter user commented that the woman watching a segment tells people that she is chasing money.

Schmalzie100 @GymBeast1998 @MySportsUpdate “Watched a segment” that should tell u all u need to know she just chasing a bag @MySportsUpdate “Watched a segment” that should tell u all u need to know she just chasing a bag 💵

Another user posted and said that it's BS that all 23 woman aren't telling the truth and that, if the league is smart, the quarterback will be suspended for the season.

Gr1m Rea5er @MatPahomes51 @TomPelissero You’re telling me 23 women come out and not a single one is telling the truth? That’s some BS. If the NFL is smart, they’ll suspend him the full season. @TomPelissero You’re telling me 23 women come out and not a single one is telling the truth? That’s some BS. If the NFL is smart, they’ll suspend him the full season.

Deshaun Watson's Browns season in jeopardy

Cleveland Browns Introduce Quarterback Deshaun Watson

Many are under the impression that, after meeting with the NFL last week, a suspension is coming for the Browns quarterback. It is more a question of when, not if the 26-year-old will be suspended.

The length of the suspension varies from person to person, with some saying four games, while others are saying a full year.

Either way, the thought is that Watson will be missing games in 2022 over his civil suits which now stands at 23. The Browns' season hangs on what the NFL does with its star quarterback as not many think the likes of Joshua Dobbs or Jacoby Brissett can take Cleveland to a Super Bowl.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out and if a suspension comes before the start of the new NFL season.

