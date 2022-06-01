"Starting to look more and more like a money grab" - NFL fans question woman who filed lawsuit against Deshaun Watson after watching HBO show

A 23rd woman has now come forward with a lawsuit against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after she had a "change of heart" after watching HBO's documentary "Real Sports."
Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus posted on his Twitter page about the latest lawsuit leveled at Watson, saying:
"Another civil lawsuit has been filed against Browns QB Deshaun Watson, bringing the number up to 23," attorney Tony Buzbee said in a statement. "The petition states the new plaintiff changed her mind after watching a segment about the lawsuits last week on HBO’s Real Sports."
As expected, when the news dropped, many NFL fans came after the Browns quarterback, but interestingly enough, they also questioned the woman's motives for filing the lawsuit now.
One fan posted in response and hinted that it could be a money grab from the woman.
Another user echoed the same thoughts, saying they wanted money, hence why she came out so late with the lawsuit.
Another user posted, stating that, after the documentary, she decided she wanted some money.
A fan named Jaime came out in defence of the woman, saying how difficult it is for victims to come forward.
One fan posted and questioned why she didn't join earlier when the lawsuits first appeared.
A fan named Matt posted and said that the HBO segment changed her mind, not the 22 other cases and was in a state of confusion.
One user posted and said it is disgusting how many people are defending him because he is a football player.
A user named Jamie posted: "Good for her!"
One Twitter user commented that the woman watching a segment tells people that she is chasing money.
Another user posted and said that it's BS that all 23 woman aren't telling the truth and that, if the league is smart, the quarterback will be suspended for the season.
Deshaun Watson's Browns season in jeopardy
Many are under the impression that, after meeting with the NFL last week, a suspension is coming for the Browns quarterback. It is more a question of when, not if the 26-year-old will be suspended.
The length of the suspension varies from person to person, with some saying four games, while others are saying a full year.
Either way, the thought is that Watson will be missing games in 2022 over his civil suits which now stands at 23. The Browns' season hangs on what the NFL does with its star quarterback as not many think the likes of Joshua Dobbs or Jacoby Brissett can take Cleveland to a Super Bowl.
It will be interesting to see how it plays out and if a suspension comes before the start of the new NFL season.