"You waited until Ben hung up the cleats?" - NFL fans react to Antonio Brown's Steelers admission

Free agent Antonio Brown is again in the headlines, but this time it is not for bad reasons. The 33-year-old took to Twitter to express his desire to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

AB @AB84 Just wanna Retire A Steeler Just wanna Retire A Steeler

Having been drafted by the organization, Brown made his name as one of the best in the league during his time there before he left the franchise. He then played for the Los Angeles Raiders, New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before being released after his infamous sideline exit against the New York Jets.

Now wanting to return to the team that drafted him, Brown has made a public plea and it has not gone unnoticed by fans.

A user named Garrett said that Brown waited until Ben Roethlisberger retired before announcing he wanted to return and called it a respectable move:

garrett @jalenreagors @AB84 You waited until Ben hung up the cleats ? Respectable move AB @AB84 You waited until Ben hung up the cleats ? Respectable move AB

One user said that the receiver burned all his bridges with the franchise:

Dougie Fresh @FR32H2D34TH @AB84 Pittsburgh is the city of bridges and you burned them all @AB84 Pittsburgh is the city of bridges and you burned them all

One fan said that a return to the Steelers ended a long time ago for the star wide out:

CharDeeMacDennis @CharDeeMacDen12 @AB84 Sorry about your luck. I'm pretty sure that ship has sailed a long time ago. Maybe you shouldn't have thrown your future HOF QB under the bus. @AB84 Sorry about your luck. I'm pretty sure that ship has sailed a long time ago. Maybe you shouldn't have thrown your future HOF QB under the bus.

A fan named Blake said that maybe the 33-year-old should have handled his business better while he was with the team:

Blake @RambleWitACause @AB84 @jordandelugo Maybe you should’ve handled your business better while you were there. @AB84 @jordandelugo Maybe you should’ve handled your business better while you were there.

A fan named Tommy said that the 33-year-old is washed up as a footballer:

A user named Derrick said that there is no way a return will happen and that the receiver's account must have been hacked:

Derrick @49ers_battlerap @AB84 Lmao a yo. Ain't no way. His account must be hacked. @AB84 Lmao a yo. Ain't no way. His account must be hacked.

A Steelers fan named Jessie said that she would like Brown to return to Pittsburgh:

One fan asked the receiver what he would do if Kenny Pickett didn't throw him the ball, citing the 33-year-old's temper when not being targeted enough:

National Champion Nick Farnum @NFarnum18 @AB84 What are you gonna do when Kenny Pickett doesn’t throw you the ball? Pull a Ricky Bobby again?? @AB84 What are you gonna do when Kenny Pickett doesn’t throw you the ball? Pull a Ricky Bobby again??

Another fan said that they were all for it as he is a Steelers legend:

One fan said that the closest the receiver will get is to be a janitor for the franchise and then retire:

steel4pens @steel4penguins @AB84 @PandSsteelers You can get a job as a janitor for the Steelers and retire. That’s the closest chance you got. @AB84 @PandSsteelers You can get a job as a janitor for the Steelers and retire. That’s the closest chance you got.

Could Antonio Brown return to the Pittsburgh Steelers?

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars

it is highly unlikely that the 33-year-old will get his wish to retire as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, given how his time with the organization ended. An incident occurred in which he reportedly threw a football at Ben Roethlisberger and was unhappy that Juju Smith-Schuster was named team MVP in 2018.

He was later found guilty of reckless driving and was then traded to the Raiders.

The way in which he left would have left a sour taste in the mouth and it is not known if Mike Tomlin would want to put up with his off-field antics again.

We have seen what he can do when things go wrong and it is unlikely that any team will take a chance on the 33-year-old, let alone a team that he has already burned once.

To say Brown was a weapon for the Steelers for many years is an understaement. He was one of the top threats in the NFL. One of the "three b's" of Ben Roethlisberger, LeVeon Bell and Antonion Brown, Pittsburgh boasted one of the best offenses in the league. If you look at highlights of his time in the "Steel City", it's possible that the manner of his departure could be forgotten, and the prodigal son make a return.

The receiver has now made it known that he wishes to return to Pittsburgh, and the ball is in their court. We will have to wait and see what happens next.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Antonion Brown come back to the Steelers? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell