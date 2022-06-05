"Lmao Seahawks won the trade" - NFL fans react to latest development regarding Russell Wilson's Broncos contract

Russell Wilson and the rumor that he’s seeking a new deal from the Denver Broncos became a topic of conversation related to a five-year, $250 million contract.

It's important to note that Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9News and initially reported this, said that he was "spitballing" numbers. Nonetheless, NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions on the news.

This Seattle Seahawks fan commented that his team won the trade with the Broncos involving the quarterback:

A Cincinnati Bengals fan tweeted that the Broncos quarterback is on the downside of his career and that not everyone is Tom Brady:

MichelleELanthier @cintigal51 @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Oh heck no... he is on the down side of his career, Not everyone is Brady. @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Oh heck no... he is on the down side of his career, Not everyone is Brady.

Story continues below ad

This fan said that the Cleveland Browns wrecked both the quarterback and tight end market:

A Dallas Cowboys fan said that the Denver quarterback is the third or fourth-best quarterback in his own division:

WarrenMoon.jr @WarrenMoonjr @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Dude is like the 3rd or 4th best QB in his own Division!! Crazy @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Dude is like the 3rd or 4th best QB in his own Division!! Crazy

Story continues below ad

Here, a fan noted that he'll be 35 after the end of his current contract and would be 40 if given a new deal by Denver:

〽️o 😐💭 @BarnesxROTY @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Idk about the full 5 years he’s going to be 35 after this contract and 40 is this is signed but Denver is kinda stuck into doing it @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Idk about the full 5 years he’s going to be 35 after this contract and 40 is this is signed but Denver is kinda stuck into doing it

A New York Jets fan said that the quarterback is worth every penny:

Story continues below ad

Another Cowboys fan was wondering what happens if and when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets paid:

clinton foster @clintwilfoster @DonKeedicPhD @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Just imagine what happens if and when Lamar Jackson gets paid that will really messed up the market @DonKeedicPhD @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL Just imagine what happens if and when Lamar Jackson gets paid that will really messed up the market

Story continues below ad

This Los Angeles Chargers fan said that Broncos fans swore to them that they'd rather have Wilson over quarterback Justin Herbert:

𝙎𝙄𝙓⌖ @16hundoo @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL broncos fans swore to me they rather have russ over herbert @jasrifootball @KelbermanNFL broncos fans swore to me they rather have russ over herbert 😭😭😭

A Cowboys fan chimed in, saying that former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock would never ask for that much:

Story continues below ad

This Las Vegas Raiders fan urged the Broncos not to consider doing this:

Will Russell Wilson get a new contract from Denver?

In April 2019, the quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks and is due $19 million this upcoming season. Despite the five-year, $250 million figure just being spitballed, it does raise the question of this market value.

Story continues below ad

According to Spotrac, Russell Wilson's market value is a four-year, $213,817,826 contract with an average yearly salary of $42,763,565.

This is slightly under $36 million less than what Klis was spitballing, but it does give insight into what a new deal could look like for the 33-year-old. We'll see down the road if the Broncos can entertain talks on a new deal for the quarterback.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far