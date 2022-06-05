"Lmao Seahawks won the trade" - NFL fans react to latest development regarding Russell Wilson's Broncos contract

Russell Wilson and the rumor that he’s seeking a new deal from the Denver Broncos became a topic of conversation related to a five-year, $250 million contract.
It's important to note that Mike Klis, who covers the Broncos for 9News and initially reported this, said that he was "spitballing" numbers. Nonetheless, NFL fans took to social media to share their reactions on the news.
This Seattle Seahawks fan commented that his team won the trade with the Broncos involving the quarterback:
A Cincinnati Bengals fan tweeted that the Broncos quarterback is on the downside of his career and that not everyone is Tom Brady:
This fan said that the Cleveland Browns wrecked both the quarterback and tight end market:
A Dallas Cowboys fan said that the Denver quarterback is the third or fourth-best quarterback in his own division:
Here, a fan noted that he'll be 35 after the end of his current contract and would be 40 if given a new deal by Denver:
A New York Jets fan said that the quarterback is worth every penny:
Another Cowboys fan was wondering what happens if and when Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson gets paid:
This Los Angeles Chargers fan said that Broncos fans swore to them that they'd rather have Wilson over quarterback Justin Herbert:
A Cowboys fan chimed in, saying that former Broncos quarterback Drew Lock would never ask for that much:
This Las Vegas Raiders fan urged the Broncos not to consider doing this:
Will Russell Wilson get a new contract from Denver?
In April 2019, the quarterback signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks and is due $19 million this upcoming season. Despite the five-year, $250 million figure just being spitballed, it does raise the question of this market value.
According to Spotrac, Russell Wilson's market value is a four-year, $213,817,826 contract with an average yearly salary of $42,763,565.
This is slightly under $36 million less than what Klis was spitballing, but it does give insight into what a new deal could look like for the 33-year-old. We'll see down the road if the Broncos can entertain talks on a new deal for the quarterback.