"They better send a Derek Jeter-sized gift basket to Baker Mayfield" - NFL fans troll Browns over failed pursuit of Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly out of the running for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and seem to be committed to current quarterback Baker Mayfield.

NFL fans shared their thoughts on the Browns' failed attempt to acquire the Texans quarterback.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller tweeted: "They better send a Derek Jeter sized gift basket to Baker Mayfield."

Matt Miller @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter They better send a Derek Jeter sized gift basket to Baker Mayfield. @AdamSchefter They better send a Derek Jeter sized gift basket to Baker Mayfield.

One Twitter user said: "Or a financial apology like the Eagles gave McNabb back when they benched him for Kolb against Baltimore years ago."

Jason Becker @Ashunpersuasion @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Or a financial apology like the Eagles gave McNabb back when they benched him for Kolb against Baltimore years ago @nfldraftscout @AdamSchefter Or a financial apology like the Eagles gave McNabb back when they benched him for Kolb against Baltimore years ago

Another Twitter user stated: "Browns be like hey Baker you know all that stuff about wanting an adult in the room. We were just kidding bro. So are you coming back next year or what? We got a lot of new progressive commercials to shoot."

DMitch08 @DMitchA14 @AdamSchefter Browns be like hey Baker you know all that stuff about wanting an adult in the room. We were just kidding bro. So are you coming back next year or what? We got a lot of new progressive commercials to shoot. @AdamSchefter Browns be like hey Baker you know all that stuff about wanting an adult in the room. We were just kidding bro. So are you coming back next year or what? We got a lot of new progressive commercials to shoot.

This Twitter user noted: "'Out of the running' aka he didn't want anything to do with our dumpster fire of a franchise."

Curt @Kingofsteelcity @AdamSchefter “Out of the running” aka he didnt want anything to do with our dumpster fire of a franchise @AdamSchefter “Out of the running” aka he didnt want anything to do with our dumpster fire of a franchise

Another Twitter user asserted: "To the surprise of no one. This is exactly how a FO takes a situation from bad to worse. Swing and miss, alienate who you have and further divide a fan base. Then I’m the midst of all of it send an email and post on social media to buy season tickets. Well done."

Aaron @FL_Buckeye88 @AdamSchefter @MayfieldsChubb To the surprise of no one. This is exactly how a FO takes a situation from bad to worse. Swing and miss, alienate who you have and further divide a fan base. Then I’m the midst of all of it send an email and post on social media to buy season tickets. Well done #Browns @AdamSchefter @MayfieldsChubb To the surprise of no one. This is exactly how a FO takes a situation from bad to worse. Swing and miss, alienate who you have and further divide a fan base. Then I’m the midst of all of it send an email and post on social media to buy season tickets. Well done #Browns

Co-host of the FanDuel podcast Unsportsmanlike Conduct mentioned: "every other fan base during the szn made countless jokes about Baker Mayfield & trashed his play. Now that the Browns are trying to move off of him y’all wanna go back on what you were saying. make it make sense."

gabb goudy @gabbgoudy every other fan base during the szn made countless jokes about Baker Mayfield & trashed his play.



now that the Browns are trying to move off of him y’all wanna go back on what you were saying. make it make sense. every other fan base during the szn made countless jokes about Baker Mayfield & trashed his play. now that the Browns are trying to move off of him y’all wanna go back on what you were saying. make it make sense.

National Fantasy Sports Host/Writer Andy McNamara used the following GIF to react to the news:

This Twitter user said: "The Browns bailing on Baker is like the Lions canning Caldwell for 9-7 not being good enough. How long were they trying to find a decent QB...? Now what they gonna do??"

3 Point Podcast @3pointpod @AdamSchefter The Browns bailing on Baker is like the Lions canning Caldwell for 9-7 not being good enough. How long were they trying to find a decent QB...? Now what they gonna do?? @AdamSchefter The Browns bailing on Baker is like the Lions canning Caldwell for 9-7 not being good enough. How long were they trying to find a decent QB...? Now what they gonna do??

Another user stated: "Hahahaha! That's a W for @bakermayfield... now they're about to be stuck with an older, injury prone adult named Jimmy G... but he is handsome af."

laire @laire @AdamSchefter Hahahaha! That's a W for @bakermayfield ... now they're about to be stuck with an older, injury prone adult named Jimmy G... but he is handsome af. @AdamSchefter Hahahaha! That's a W for @bakermayfield... now they're about to be stuck with an older, injury prone adult named Jimmy G... but he is handsome af.

Another Twitter user said: "Have the Browns been notified they are out of the running for Baker Mayfield now too?"

Childish Trujillo @ignitionnight @AdamSchefter Have the Browns been notified they are out of the running for Baker Mayfield now too? @AdamSchefter Have the Browns been notified they are out of the running for Baker Mayfield now too?

Baker Mayfield and His 2021 Season With Cleveland

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

The quarterback started 14 games for the Browns in the 2021 season, throwing for 3,010 yards with 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

He suffered a shoulder labrum tear in his non-throwing shoulder versus the Texans in Week Two of the season.

The first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft was knocked out of the Week 10 matchup versus the New England Patriots due to a Grade One Knee Strain.

Also, he didn't start the Week 17 finale against the Cincinnati Bengals as he had surgery on the shoulder labrum tear.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Will Baker Mayfield be with the Browns for the 2022 season? Yes No 2 votes so far