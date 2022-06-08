"Most people in his situation would confess by now" - NFL fans react to Deshaun Watson's response to report that claims he met 66 massage therapists

It seemed like Deshaun Watson had gotten past the worst of the storm. However, a recent wave of accusations have been thrown at the quarterback. Between the two additional victims surfacing and the latest New York Times report, the quarterback is back on the defensive.

The New York Times released a report that claims the quarterback saw 66 massage therapists in 17 months. In response, the quarterback posted a rap lyric on Instagram. Here is a screenshot of the story via Ari Meirov on Twitter:

In response to the story, a wave of NFL fans responded vehemently to the supposed denial.

In response to the story, a wave of NFL fans responded vehemently to the supposed denial. Put simply, most were unimpressed with the quarterback.

This Cleveland Browns fan is shocked that the quarterback hasn't confessed yet after the last year and a half.

Brandon04 @Browns_Fan919 @MySportsUpdate I feel like there's a reason he's doing this. I feel like most people in his situation would confess by now. @MySportsUpdate I feel like there's a reason he's doing this. I feel like most people in his situation would confess by now.

This Houston Texans fan congratulated the team for trading the asset before the latest accusations.

nay @thenashonj @MySportsUpdate Texans with the greatest heist ever @MySportsUpdate Texans with the greatest heist ever

A Philadelphia Eagles fan drew comparisons to Bill Cosby, who became infamous over his own preditorial actions.

This Browns fan essentially said the quarterback isn't worried about the report coming to light and is essentially stoking the flames of public dissent.

One NFL fan said Rusty Hardin is stressed and sweating over the news.

This NFL fan basically said he's going to jail.

One fan questioned the strategy of the quarterback's latest move.

Dynasty Dash @dynasty_dash @MySportsUpdate Idk if responding to 24 sexual allegations with a rap lyric is really the best move @MySportsUpdate Idk if responding to 24 sexual allegations with a rap lyric is really the best move

A Kansas City Chiefs fan also likened Deshaun Watson to Bill Cosby.

This Los Angeles Chargers referenced an old NFL adage about Cleveland.

One NFL fan took umbrage with the quarterback committing the sin of saying what he's not doing while doing it.

Deshaun Watson's downturn

Divisional Round - Houston Texans v Kansas City Chiefs

In the quarterback's first three seasons in the NFL, many saw the Texans heading on a bright trajectory. Both Watson and the franchise seemed to be improving each and every season.

Watson was drafted 12th overall in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Texans. The quarterback quickly jumped off the screen, earning 19 touchdowns, eight interceptions, and a 3-3 record in his rookie year.

In 2018, he jumped to an 11-5 record, throwing 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions. .

In 2019, the quarterback went 10-5 and won a playoff game. The quarterback threw for 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in that campaign.

However, the arc of Watson's career took a turn starting in 2020. While he personally reached a new level on the field, the Texans lost a lot of games.

Watson threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2020, but his team went 4-12. It was the beginning of his downturn. Soon after the end of the 2020 season, 22 civil and criminal lawsuits were hurled at the quarterback, factoring into his decision to skip the 2021 season.

Since the end of the 2021 season, the quarterback has escaped criminal court but still has an NFL investigation, civil lawsuits and public outcry to contend with.

During a brief window of calm, the Browns traded for the quarterback and then gave him a guaranteed 230 million dollar contract extension. With a potentially lengthy suspension on the horizon for the quarterback, the decision by the Browns now seems a huge gamble.

It will be interesting to see what happens next for the under-fire quarterback and the Cleveland Browns. There are guaranteed to be a few more twists and turns in this story before it is all said and done.

