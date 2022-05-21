"Went from ruining teams to ruining marriages" - NFL fans react to Jay Cutler hooking up with his friend's wife

Jay Cutler was allegedly caught hooking up with his friend's wife while on a family vacation. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the former NFL quarterback's actions.
A Pittsburgh Steelers fan chimed in, saying the quarterback went from ruining NFL teams to ruining marriages:
This Green Bay Packers fan wrote that his hookup got intercepted:
One fan commented that it's nothing new as the quarterback was always throwing it at the wrong person when he was in the league:
Another fan tweeted that the former NFL signal-caller is destined to spend his days throwing his passes to the other team:
A Dallas Cowboys fan noted that it was surprising that the quarterback wasn't intercepted while making a pass at the friend's wife:
Another Packers fan wrote that Cutler is still throwing interceptions even though he's retired and that his friend's wife picked him off:
A New Orleans Saints fan noted that, true or not, the quarterback looks like a guy who would do something like this:
This Kansas City Chiefs fan wrote that Cutler has been slinging it to the wrong team for years:
Another Steelers fan tweeted that Cutler's friend better not be former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers:
A Los Angeles Rams fan tweeted that they'd expect nothing less from the quarterback:
Jay Cutler and his career in the NFL
He was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, where he played the first three seasons of his career. The quarterback threw for 9,024 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions, making his lone Pro Bowl in his final season with the Broncos in 2008.
Cutler was traded to the Chicago Bears in April 2009 and started 102 games for the franchise. With the Bears, he had 23,443 passing yards, 154 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions.
He led the NFL in interceptions twice with Chicago, throwing 26 in the 2009 season and 18 in the 2014 season.
He was released by the Bears in 2017 and was set to retire and become an analyst for Fox Sports. However, he signed with the Miami Dolphins for the 2017 season. The quarterback started 14 games for Miami and retired again after the season.