"Urban Meyer should be sued personally" - NFL fans react to former kicker Josh Lambo suing Jaguars

Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the franchise over the alleged behavior of now-former head coach Urban Meyer. According to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud, the former kicker is seeking a payment of $3.5 million (his base salary for 2021), as well as other compensation for emotional distress.

Lambo made headlines when he came forward and said that Meyer kicked him during a preseason game in August and yelled several expletives at him. Lambo gave his account of what Meyer said.

Lambo said:

"I'm in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back.... Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey, Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."

With the news that Lambo is suing the Jaguars now circulating around news outlets, many fans have had their say. One fan said that Meyer should be sued personally for his actions.

"Meyer’s should not be allowed to coach or to call any games college or pros, his actions were atrocious, and he should be sued personally."

"Meyer's should not be allowed to coach or to call any games college or pros, his actions were atrocious, and he should be sued personally."

One fan posted and said that no player deserves to be treated the way Lambo allegedly was.

However, not everyone agreed with the former kicker suing the franchise. One fan replied to the story and said that, if the kicker had a career left, he would not have sued.

However, not everyone agreed with the former kicker suing the franchise. One fan replied to the story and said that, if the kicker had a career left, he would not have sued.

A user named Tommy said that, if an NFL player is triggered by being yelled at by a coach, they are in the wrong profession.

A user named Tommy said that, if an NFL player is triggered by being yelled at by a coach, they are in the wrong profession.

A fan named Alex jokingly said that the kicker has a leg to stand on regarding his lawsuit, but that Meyer would likely kick it out from under him.

A fan named Alex jokingly said that the kicker has a leg to stand on regarding his lawsuit, but that Meyer would likely kick it out from under him.

One fan said that someone is getting hired and the the former kicker is looking for a payday.

One fan said that someone is getting hired and the the former kicker is looking for a payday.

Another Twitter user did not agree with the lawsuit, posting a GIF with the words "Surprisingly soft."

A fan named Burt simply posted: "Lamb-oh no." Hinting that the kicker shouldn't be sueing.

Another Twitter user posted a GIF with the word "soft" on it.

One user called the Jaguars the worst sports franchise ever.

SHS @SHSIInvesting @ProFootballTalk The Jags are getting sued by a former player. Let that sink in. There are a handful of franchises that could qualify as the worst in pro sports. I mean the Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought in sports, 21 years. But things like this are why the Jags are theee worst @ProFootballTalk The Jags are getting sued by a former player. Let that sink in. There are a handful of franchises that could qualify as the worst in pro sports. I mean the Seattle Mariners have the longest playoff drought in sports, 21 years. But things like this are why the Jags are theee worst

Incidents with Lambo and others littered Meyer's Jaguars tenure

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

Meyer's first NFL coaching job did not even last a year. After a rather successful college coaching career, the step-up proved Meyer was out of his depth. Several off-field issues plagued his time with the Jaguars.

There was the incident with Marvin Jones, the team's captain and receiver, who left the facility after he disapproved of Meyer's benching of running back James Robinson. Then, there was the conversation with his assistant coaches in which Meyer told them they were losers and challenged them and their coaching resumes.

There was the video that surfaced of Meyer with a woman who was not his wife as they got cozy and touched inappropriately. After the kicking incident with Lambo, Meyer was relieved of his duties.

All in all, Meyer's tenure with the Jaguars was, perhaps, one of the worst we have ever seen, and it seems that the scars from his time with the franchise remain.

