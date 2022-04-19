"He is NOT anti-vaxx" - NFL fans react to Mel Kiper Jr's decision to work remotely for 2022 NFL Draft due to vaccination status

ESPN's draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. will not be attending the 2022 NFL Draft in person. Instead, he has chosen to work remotely. The 61-year-old analyst is best known for his complete mock drafts in the lead up to the actual day.
The COVID-19 vaccination situation is still a topic that causes a lot of conjecture among the general public. For some, the vaccine is a must to protect against the virus, while others say it is part of a huge conspiracy.
Some have reacted to the news and are saying that he is anti-vaxx. Well, one NFL fan responded to the status of the analyst and defended him and his statement.
The fan wrote:
"READ WHAT HE WROTE. He is NOT anti-vaxx and 'recognizes the value of vaccines,' but personal medical history means that he and his docs (and likely ESPN) have determined that he should not get it. He’s being honest, seemingly not doing his own research and is being considerate."
Another fan agreed, saying that there are some people who are allergic to the ingredients in the vaccines.
Another commented, saying that not everyone can get vaccinated as they have certain medical issues.
One fan replied, saying that they hope Kiper stays healthy.
One fan said that there will now be hate coming the analyst's way for no reason.
Another fan commented, saying that they respect the honesty of the analyst.
One fan posted saying that he gave his reasons and is being responsible, so people should just move on.
One fan replied and stated that they love Kiper for standing up with his own situation.
Another fan congratulated the analyst and thanked him for his hard work each year.
One NFL fan posted and said that Kiper is lucky ESPN understands and even said that their employer would have them fired if they weren't vaccinated.
Mel Kiper Jr explains his decision to not be vaccinated
The 61-year-old put out a statement on Twitter and spoke about his reasons for not getting vaccinated.
He wrote:
"I am looking forward to being part of the 2022 NFL Draft, my 39th for ESPN."
The draft will have a different feel to it this year since the analyst will not be in attendance, but he will still be breaking down each pick from NFL teams as he has done for ESPN for close to four decades.