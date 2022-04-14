"Keep working kings" - NFL fans react to news of Colin Kaepernick training with NFL legends Michael Vick and Ochocinco

News of Colin Kaepernick's potential return heated up when he posted a photo of himself posing with NFL legends Michael Vick and Chad Ochocinco (formerly known as Chad Johnson).

With Kaepernick now working out with former NFL legends, some think that the 34-year-old has a real shot at playing in the league next season.

He has certainly left no stone unturned in his bid to return. The 34-year-old has been seen training with a host of players over the last couple of months.

Current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and his brother worked out with Kaepernick. He also had a workout at halftime of Michigan's Spring Game thanks to his former coach John Harbaugh.

Colin Kaepernick still hoping for NFL chance

The free agent quarterback at his NFL Workout.

The 34-year-old is still working out in the hope that an NFL team comes calling. Several teams could use him as a backup quarterback. Many still think he has a place in the league as a starter.

However, given the amount of time he has spent out of the game, his best bet would be as a backup. Teams such as Carolina and Seattle jump out as the two most logical teams in need of a quarterback.

It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will get the NFL shot that he craves, but one thing is for certain: he is not leaving anything to chance.

