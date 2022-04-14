×
Create
Notifications

"Keep working kings" - NFL fans react to news of Colin Kaepernick training with NFL legends Michael Vick and Ochocinco

The 34-year-old at the Michigan Spring Game.
The 34-year-old at the Michigan Spring Game.
Adam Schultz
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 14, 2022 06:02 AM IST
Feature

News of Colin Kaepernick's potential return heated up when he posted a photo of himself posing with NFL legends Michael Vick and Chad Ochocinco (formerly known as Chad Johnson).

This prompted one fan to post in reply:

"Love to see this shit right here, keep working kings!"
Love to see this shit right here, keep working kings! twitter.com/ochocinco/stat…

With Kaepernick now working out with former NFL legends, some think that the 34-year-old has a real shot at playing in the league next season.

He has certainly left no stone unturned in his bid to return. The 34-year-old has been seen training with a host of players over the last couple of months.

Current Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett and his brother worked out with Kaepernick. He also had a workout at halftime of Michigan's Spring Game thanks to his former coach John Harbaugh.

One fan posted in reply to the picture that they love to see this.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 Love to see this

Another posted, saying that they want to see all three play football again.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 I wanna see all of y’all play football again!!!!!!!!

One fan posted, expressing their excitement and hinting that they support the 34-year-old's efforts to get another chance in the NFL.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 💪🏽 Let's go! #ImWithKap

Another fan posted, implying that all three players had superb careers, with Kaepernick still trying to add another chapter.

@Kaepernick7 3 Greats! @ochocinco @MichaelVick

One fan posted in reply to the photo, saluting all three players for being great during their playing days.

@ochocinco @shaunking @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 Salute to 3 of the baddest cats to do it! https://t.co/C49NRsGK3u

One fan posted, saying it would be amazing to play catch with the three star players.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 Man to play catch with all you would be amazing!

Another posted, saying that the three players in the photo are their favorite players.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 Classic photo 3 of my favorites

The tweets kept coming, with another fan posting that all three are legends.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 3 Legends 💪

One fan posted, commenting their appreciation for the great picture.

@ochocinco @MichaelVick @Kaepernick7 Beautiful picture!!! 👍🏾👍🏾🏈🏈

Colin Kaepernick still hoping for NFL chance

The free agent quarterback at his NFL Workout.
The free agent quarterback at his NFL Workout.

The 34-year-old is still working out in the hope that an NFL team comes calling. Several teams could use him as a backup quarterback. Many still think he has a place in the league as a starter.

However, given the amount of time he has spent out of the game, his best bet would be as a backup. Teams such as Carolina and Seattle jump out as the two most logical teams in need of a quarterback.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen whether the 34-year-old will get the NFL shot that he craves, but one thing is for certain: he is not leaving anything to chance.

Edited by Adam Dickson
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी