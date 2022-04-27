"He wants to be in a real city" - NFL fans react to Pat Mahomes being spotted alongside Brittany Matthews at Dallas Mavericks game

Pat Mahomes has already led the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl Championship (in 2019-20) after being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Is the No. 10 pick from five years ago looking to find a new home for himself? A new fanbase for whom he can win a title, after four seasons as the starting QB for the Chiefs?

Well, there's been no indication that the former Texas Tech dual-sport star, whose father (also named Pat) was a baseball player, but at the professional level, wants to leave Kansas City.

That hasn't stopped NFL fans from using his appearance at a Dallas Mavericks game to connect the dots and link him to the Cowboys, or just anywhere outside of KC.

nightmare30k @no_fvcks_given8 @brgridiron He wants to be a real city @brgridiron He wants to be a real city

Edwin Drake @doddlebugger83 @brgridiron For the Mahomes to Cowboys believers. He has Texas roots you know. Grew up in East Texas, college in West Texas, works out there in off season. But, Chiefs GM will apparently trade anybody if he thinks he's getting the best end of the deal. @brgridiron For the Mahomes to Cowboys believers. He has Texas roots you know. Grew up in East Texas, college in West Texas, works out there in off season. But, Chiefs GM will apparently trade anybody if he thinks he's getting the best end of the deal.

micah @lincolnistrash @brgridiron wanting to scout his next nfl city @brgridiron wanting to scout his next nfl city

Donalds PR cleaner @TrumpsPRrep @brgridiron Sources say a deal is imminent: Mahomes to Cowboys for two Cheerleaders and the Texas Roadhouse franchise for Andy Reid. @brgridiron Sources say a deal is imminent: Mahomes to Cowboys for two Cheerleaders and the Texas Roadhouse franchise for Andy Reid.

Kansas City Chiefs could be significantly worse in 2022 with less weapons for Pat Mahomes

Pat Mahomes will face some major challenges in the upcoming 2022 NFL season due to the loss of his top target, and perhaps the league's best YAC WR, Tyreek Hill.

It'd be a fool's errand to assume that a receiver with that much gravitational pull could easily be replaced with aging veterans who have never played elsewhere in their NFL career.

Now, Travis Kelce is set to be the 'beneficiary' of a more focused pass coverage. Tyreek Hill's production in the WR room will be sought to be replicated by Marquez Valdes-Scantling and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The problem there? Well, they don't know life without Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay's offense and Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh's offense, respectively. Growing pains could be present in KC during the 2022 NFL season.

Pat Mahomes isn't likely to get traded to Dallas, or anywhere else, anytime soon

Having signed a 12-year, $503 million contract extension in 2020, Pat Mahomes is very unlikely to ever play for another team. As Conner Christopherson of Arrowhead Report put it, the structure of the deal signed likely keeps the 2018 NFL MVP in Kansas City indefinitely.

"Mahomes bursting onto the NFL stage as a sensation from day one has given the Chiefs the ultimate security. The Chiefs know they have their franchise quarterback for the next 15 years. The commitment to a quarterback for 15 years is needed because this contract is impossible to get out of without destroying the Chiefs' salary cap. After a few restructures of the deal, the dead cap hits from cutting/trading Mahomes are obscene. Mahomes and the Chiefs are married, but both seem satisfied with that."

So, no, don't think catching an NBA game in his home state means that Mahomes is Cowboys-bound, or set to go anywhere but Kansas City anytime soon.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat