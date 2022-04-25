"Second for Tom Brady but a first for Sean Payton? How the f*ck does that make sense?" - NFL fans react to reports of what Dolphins offered in trade for duo

When news broke that Tom Brady was retiring, many thought that was it for the legendary quarterback. However, there have been reports that the retirement was done to allow the 44-year-old to move to Miami and become a part-owner and play with the AFC franchise.

Sean Payton was, also, supposed to go to the Dolphins to become the team's head coach. However, all this planning went out the window when Brian Flores' lawsuit was filed.

Now, details have been released of exactly what Miami was offering up to land Brady and Payton. According to Chris Simms, who appeared on the God Bless Football podcast hosted by Stugotz, the Dolphins were ready to part ways with a second-round pick for Brady and a first-rounder for Payton.

Dov Kleiman @NFL_DovKleiman



thebiglead.com/posts/chris-si… Report: The #Dolphins planned to trade a 2nd round pick for Tom Brady and a 1st round pick for coach Sean Payton. Report: The #Dolphins planned to trade a 2nd round pick for Tom Brady and a 1st round pick for coach Sean Payton.thebiglead.com/posts/chris-si… https://t.co/zXcgg5UD8Z

As expected, fans were quick to comment on the details of the proposed move. One Twitter user called it completely ridiculous.

FultzForever @Suggsnotdrugs @NFL_DovKleiman The return alone makes this completely ridiculous. Second for Brady but a first for Payton? How the fuck does that make sense ? @NFL_DovKleiman The return alone makes this completely ridiculous. Second for Brady but a first for Payton? How the fuck does that make sense ?

Another Twitter user replied and said that Tampa was never going to give away the best quarterback ever for a second-round pick.

Mangos Dad @Mangos_Dad @NFL_DovKleiman Lol like Tampa was going to give away the best QB in the league for a 2nd @NFL_DovKleiman Lol like Tampa was going to give away the best QB in the league for a 2nd

Another NFL fan commented and stated that the Bucs would've done what the quarterback wanted and would not have had a choice.

A user named Mr. Negative said that Miami can put up with Tua for one year before getting the 44-year-old next season.

Mr Negative @Macdaddy35Mac @NFL_DovKleiman Well Miami can put up with tua for 1 more season and then sign Brady as a FA. @NFL_DovKleiman Well Miami can put up with tua for 1 more season and then sign Brady as a FA.

Twitter user Ryan Wade replied and stated that Brady will still likely team up with Payton after this season anyway.

Ryan Wade @RyanWade24 @NFL_DovKleiman Brady will most likely still team up with Payton somewhere after this season since Brady is set to be a FA. Bucs only hope is to try to trade for Payton before someone else does. @NFL_DovKleiman Brady will most likely still team up with Payton somewhere after this season since Brady is set to be a FA. Bucs only hope is to try to trade for Payton before someone else does.

One Twitter user commented and asked, "Do people really believe this stuff?"

A Twitter user named Tyler said that it would take way more than a first-rounder to land Payton.

Tyler @SaintsFan467 @NFL_DovKleiman It would have taken way more than a 1st to get Sean Payton @NFL_DovKleiman It would have taken way more than a 1st to get Sean Payton

Another fan named Brandon said that Tampa would not accept a second-round pick for Brady.

NFL fan Aaron replied and said that there is no chance a second-round pick would get the legendary quarterback, regardless of his age.

A user named Daniel Brown said the story was fake news. He added that Miami would not get Brady for a second and Payton for just a first-rounder.

Daniel Brown @The1DanielBrown @NFL_DovKleiman Fake news. You're not getting league leading Brady for a second, nor Payton for just a 1st. @NFL_DovKleiman Fake news. You're not getting league leading Brady for a second, nor Payton for just a 1st.

Tom Brady back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The future Hall of Famer is back with the Buccaneers. After retiring and unretiring, the 44-year-old is back and on the hunt for another Super Bowl ring. Tampa retained the majority of its roster from last season that saw the franchise win a playoff game before losing to the Rams.

The Bucs' division is considerably weaker than last season, so Tampa is odds on to, at least, win the division and return to the postseason. Once there, we know what the 44-year-old can do.

What the 44-year-old does after this season remains to be seen, but you would not put it past him to pick up the foiled plans of his Dolphins move and make it happen.

