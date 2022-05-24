"What don’t they get? He don’t wanna play for them" - NFL fans react to reports of Kyler Murray skipping Cardinals OTAs

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will not be attending the organization's OTA (Optional Training Activities), according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The 24-year-old quarterback is seeking a new contract and it has previously been reported that he will not play a single down until a new deal is agreed.

It is not an ideal situation for the Cardinals. But this is the norm for most stars as they look to get extra rest before gearing up for mandatory training camp due to happen later in the offseason.

That hasn't stopped NFL fans from giving their thoughts on Murray's absence though, with one Twitter user replyinh to Schefter's post saying:

"What don't they get? He don't wanna play for them."

A user named Roberto called the Cardinals quarterback a diva and overrated.

Roberto @GiantH5 @AdamSchefter What a diva, he is so overrated as well. He is not the greatest passer there is. Not even top 10 in the league. What makes him different is his ability to run. @AdamSchefter What a diva, he is so overrated as well. He is not the greatest passer there is. Not even top 10 in the league. What makes him different is his ability to run.

Another user said that they wouldn't be surprised if the 24-year-old retired from football and played baseball.

One fan stated that the Cardinals quarterback has never won a Super Bowl, perhaps hinting that he shouldn't be acting this way.

?¿?¿ @GPN12345 @AdamSchefter Kyler Murray has NEVER won a Superbowl @AdamSchefter Kyler Murray has NEVER won a Superbowl

Another fan posted a small clip of Tom Brady laughing, saying that this was Murray's reaction to Arizona asking him to attend OTA's.

This fan said that his absence is sad and embarrassing. Especially after the team traded for Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

One fan posted that the quarterback is a future Washington Commander, hinting that he could be traded.

A fan named Robert said that he was not surprised that the 24-year-old didn't show up, saying if he had been present for OTA's he would have been more surprised.

Robert E. @iloveRachel772 @AdamSchefter I mean.... nor should he. It's clear a deal is gonna get done, but no reason to show up until there is one. If he gets a freak injury in a meaningless OTA, it hurts his side of contract negotiations. Frankly, I would have been surprised if he had shown up. @AdamSchefter I mean.... nor should he. It's clear a deal is gonna get done, but no reason to show up until there is one. If he gets a freak injury in a meaningless OTA, it hurts his side of contract negotiations. Frankly, I would have been surprised if he had shown up.

A fan named Gavin says that he doesn't think the Cardinals quarterback deserves a big extension and that he hasn't taken the next step in his development.

Gavin @NyeGavin @AdamSchefter I’m not gonna lie I liked him coming into the league a lot, I just don’t feel like he’s made that “next step” or done anything to deserve a crazy big contract, yeah he’s above average and they tear up reg season but they always fall off at the end. I don’t think he’s worth it @AdamSchefter I’m not gonna lie I liked him coming into the league a lot, I just don’t feel like he’s made that “next step” or done anything to deserve a crazy big contract, yeah he’s above average and they tear up reg season but they always fall off at the end. I don’t think he’s worth it

One user posted that the quarterback breaks down over the course of a season and gives up, stating that he needs playoff wins to back up wanting a big contract.

🦌 @DyldoBaggins81 @AdamSchefter Kyler Midday is worth like 30 million absolute max, bro breaks down over the season and gives up. I respect wanting to be paid, but you also need playoff wins and shit to back up wanting to be paid. @AdamSchefter Kyler Midday is worth like 30 million absolute max, bro breaks down over the season and gives up. I respect wanting to be paid, but you also need playoff wins and shit to back up wanting to be paid.

Could Kyler Murray be moved on?

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Depending on your take on it, there could be a chance the quarterback moves on. But in reality, there is almost no way the Arizona organization will let Murray leave. We have all seen his talent on display numerous times since he entered the league and letting go of him would be the biggest mistake the Cardinals could make.

The Cardinals got off to a sensational start to the season last year before falling hard and limping into the playoffs. Murray had a record of 9-5 and finished with 3,787 passing yards, 24 touchdowns and ten interceptions.

The Cardinals were humbled in the wildcard round against division rivals and eventual Super Bowl champs the Los Angeles Rams. The game finished 34-11 and it was an ugly wake-up call for Arizona fans.

A new deal will likely be agreed upon between the 24-year-old and the franchise, but the Cardinals will not want to drag their feet for too much longer as they do not need the distraction heading into the new season.

