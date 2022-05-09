"He'll need the degree when he's out of the league in a few years" - NFL fans react to news of Saquon Barkley finally graduating college

Saquon Barkley is finally getting the award that he's been pressing to get for quite some time. No, it's not a Lombardi Trophy, but even better. The New York Giants star running back has graduated from Penn State after leaving early in 2018 to join the NFL.

With news of his graduation making the rounds, NFL fans are now reacting to the headlines in typical fan fashion...with flair and comedy.

@krilldude believes that the former Penn State product won't last much longer in the league.

Krilldude @krilldude @AdamSchefter He'll need the degree when he's out of the league in a few years @AdamSchefter He'll need the degree when he's out of the league in a few years

@TheRealJoshKang thinks that Barkley has earned enough money to be just fine if he is in fact out of the league in a few years.

This Twitter user is of the opinion that the Giants running back needs to give the team at least 1,000 rushing yards this year.

TALENTDISPLAY.COM @TalentDisplay @Matthew63921600 @krilldude @AdamSchefter Big year for Saquon. Has to show out. If he’s giving us 1,000+ that will he great. This is a much different team after those trash coaches. #TogetherBlue @Matthew63921600 @krilldude @AdamSchefter Big year for Saquon. Has to show out. If he’s giving us 1,000+ that will he great. This is a much different team after those trash coaches. #TogetherBlue

This particular person understands just how much money the Giants running back has made and likely lives comfortably.

Eric @ErcDaz @krilldude @AdamSchefter Living a better life than you ever will man @krilldude @AdamSchefter Living a better life than you ever will man

@brettxls is pointing out that having a lot of money means needing a degree to manage it.

Brettxls @brettxls @krilldude @AdamSchefter Net worth = $32B. He may need it to manage that money. @krilldude @AdamSchefter Net worth = $32B. He may need it to manage that money.

@Matthew63921600 believes that Barkley's best days are behind him.

@stonkplebe wants people to know that Saquon Barkley has made more than ESPN insider Adam Schefter will in three lifetimes.

stonk plebe @stonkplebe @krilldude @AdamSchefter Weird because he will make more than you in his nfl career than you will in 3 lifetimes @krilldude @AdamSchefter Weird because he will make more than you in his nfl career than you will in 3 lifetimes 😂

@teige15 concurs with the previous Tweet and adds on to it.

@Earl3Mac adds the comic relief with the comment.

This Twitter user is referring to many athletes going broke after being in a financially advantageous position.

Will fans ever see the Saquon Barkley of old?

New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers

While starring at Penn State, Saquon Barkley mesmerized fans with his rare combination of power, speed, and agility.

During his 2018 rookie campaign, he did not disappoint as the former two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year ran for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns. This was on his way to winning the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,003 yards in year two, but in the previous two seasons, the star running back has run for a grand total of 627 yards and just two touchdowns. So, what has happened to the former star who threatened to re-write the record books in the NFL?

Injuries have derailed the trajectory of the Giants' star player. In Week 2 of the 2020 season, the running back suffered a torn ACL in a game against the Chicago Bears and missed the rest of the season.

The following season saw him injure his ankle in a game against division rivals Dallas Cowboys.

If Saquon can remain upright for the duration of the 2022 NFL season, the Giants may have to tell Barkely to put away that college degree for some time as it wouldn't be needed.

