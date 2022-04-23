"Sh*t ain't funny" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers taking a dig at Chicago Bulls following humiliating loss to Milwaukee Bucks in NBA playoffs

Aaron Rodgers took a shot at the Chicago Bulls after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in Game Three of their NBA playoff series by a score of 111 to 81.

NFL fans shared their reactions to this tweet by the Green Bay Packers QB on Twitter:

This fan of both the Bulls and Packers tweeted:

"Sh*t ain't funny Aaron. Damn it's rough being a Bulls and Packers fan. 😂"

YaBoyJimbo @JSavage585 @AaronRodgers12 Shit aint funny Aaron. Damn it's rough being a Bulls and Packers fan. 🤣 @AaronRodgers12 Shit aint funny Aaron. Damn it's rough being a Bulls and Packers fan. 🤣

A fan of the Packers said:

"It’s crazy how many people hates on rodgers! Mark my words WE ARE WINNING IT ALL THIS YEAR! Don’t argue with me! Argue with your sorry team! LETS GO PACKERS!!"

Deja vu @Deja_vu_af @AaronRodgers12 It’s crazy how many people hates on rodgers! Mark my words WE ARE WINNING IT ALL THIS YEAR! Don’t argue with me! Argue with your sorry team! LETS GO PACKERS!! @AaronRodgers12 It’s crazy how many people hates on rodgers! Mark my words WE ARE WINNING IT ALL THIS YEAR! Don’t argue with me! Argue with your sorry team! LETS GO PACKERS!!

Another fan tweeted:

"Don’t worry we have that same emoji every year right after you choke"

Beli Ismaili @beli_ismaili @AaronRodgers12 Don’t worry we have that same emoji every year right after you choke @AaronRodgers12 Don’t worry we have that same emoji every year right after you choke

This fan didn't take too kindly to the QB's tweet, saying:

"Maybe you should come and watch the next game and watch your city choke like you always do in the playoffs. Also, get a haircut while you’re at it. Scruff"

thomas nichols @TomNicholss



Also, get a haircut while you’re at it. Scruff @AaronRodgers12 Maybe you should come and watch the next game and watch your city choke like you always do in the playoffs.Also, get a haircut while you’re at it. Scruff @AaronRodgers12 Maybe you should come and watch the next game and watch your city choke like you always do in the playoffs. Also, get a haircut while you’re at it. Scruff

The huge Green Bay fan said:

"Love the sense of humor cant wait to watch my favorite team, GB play at Lambo this year for my first NFL game. #GOPACKGO"

Jonathon Harold @GBADGroceries @AaronRodgers12 Love the sense of humorm cant wait to watch my favorite team, GB play at Lambo this year for my first NFL game. #GOPACKGO @AaronRodgers12 Love the sense of humorm cant wait to watch my favorite team, GB play at Lambo this year for my first NFL game. #GOPACKGO

Shawn Grant from the magazine The Source tweeted:

"I guess somebody in Wisconsin gotta get a playoff win."

A diehard Packers fan stated:

"You know you down bad when Aaron Rodgers is clowning your playoff performance😂😂😂 #MILvsCHI #FearTheDeer #Milwaukee"

A Bulls fan tweeted:

"You choked in the playoffs for the last eleven years you can’t laugh at nobody."

Another fan of the Bulls asserted:

"You’re a prick. You are selfish. And you wonder why you haven’t won another SB. Have fun not drafting a WR RND1."

This huge Bulls fan tweeted:

"you’re still a b***h"

Aaron Rodgers and his ownership stake in the Milwaukee Bucks

The QB with his Packers teammate, WR Randall Cobb, at a Bucks game

The four-time All-Pro became the first active NFL player to have a minority ownership stake in an NBA franchise.

His stake in the Bucks is just one percent. The quarterback attended Game Two of the series, which took place in Milwaukee, courtside next to his teammate, wide receiver Randall Cobb.

Milwaukee will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead on Sunday versus the Bulls in Chicago.

Edited by Windy Goodloe