"RIP NBA on Christmas" - NFL fans react to major schedule reshuffle which could impact several teams

NFL fans shared their thoughts on Christmas Day games and the league’s schedule this upcoming season, which might have an effect on many teams.

For the first time, the NFL will play two games in the afternoon and a prime-time matchup on the holiday.

This NFL fan tweeted this:

"Lmao RIP NBA on Christmas, it’s gonna be week 17 or so too, ooooo this fire"

This fan is not a fan of the change, saying:

"10 solid hours of football on each of the 2 most family-oriented days of the year. Thanks, NFL. Your greed is truly impressive."

Jeremy @JeremyWingert79



This fan of both the NFL and NBA tweeted:

"Dang. Not cool for the @NBA However this provides options if I don't like a particular matchup. I can change to the other sport (hopefully 1 is better than the other) Still I feel this is greedy on the part of the @NFL"

This sports fan stated:

"Wont watch! It’s Christmas good God let religion have it’s day! The players want to be with their families! Terrible idea! But hey all for the money! Every year I get more disappointed with the NFL and how it’s run!"

This Boston Celtics fan tweeted:

"It’s on a Wednesday. Y’all don’t care about the safety of your players."

Another fan commented:

"This is too bad. I was just getting back into watching the NFL too. It’s like they want me to stop caring about them."

This fan commented:

"Christmas Eve is the festivities anyway. Now it's presents, breakfast, football. The players are the ones getting hoses"

Another fan tweeted:

"This means 30-40 m people will watch the @NFL and 3-5 m will watch the @NBA on that day. It’s all about eyeballs and football 🏈 is king"

This NFL fan stated:

"Really dumb. Can’t we just enjoy one holiday without stressing over fantasy football?"

Another fan noted:

"Let the teams have some time with their families on christmas, man"

NFL to Play on Christmas Day

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell

The NFL will have three games on December 25 for the first time: two matchups in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time game on NBC.

This year's games that will be played on the holiday will be shared on the week of May 9.

The league announced that the full schedule for the 2022 season will be released on May 12.

