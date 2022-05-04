"Tom Brady actively undermined Jimmy G" - NFL fans react to Ryan Tannehill's latest comments on Malik Willis

Quarterback Tom Brady has been successful over his long NFL career. Backup quarterbacks come and go, but that doesn't mean the incumbent signal caller won’t get competitive or insulted when a team brings in (or drafts) a young quarterback to eventually take over the incumbent’s starting job.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also felt the same way when the Titans drafted Malik Willis to presumably take over when Tannehill no longer starts for the Titans. He compared his situation to Brady’s when the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo.

Buck Reising @BuckReising It's not Ryan Tannehill's job to mentor Malik Willis. It wasn't Joe Flacco's job to mentor Lamar Jackson. Tom Brady actively undermined Jimmy G. Please ask Aaron Rodgers how supportive Brett Farvre was It's not Ryan Tannehill's job to mentor Malik Willis. It wasn't Joe Flacco's job to mentor Lamar Jackson. Tom Brady actively undermined Jimmy G. Please ask Aaron Rodgers how supportive Brett Farvre was

Of course, NFL Twitter had its thoughts on the matter, especially in light of other mainstay quarterbacks who were irked at the possibility of grooming their eventual successor.

Marcus Mariota was drafted in 2015, and Ryan Tannehill was drafted in 2012, but let’s not let age, draft class, or veteran status get in the way of who mentored who.

Holden Shamlin 🐺 @shamlin18 @BuckReising But Mariota mentored Tennehill in the Titans system, and was his #1 fan when he took over @BuckReising But Mariota mentored Tennehill in the Titans system, and was his #1 fan when he took over

It’s a dog eat dog world, especially in the NFL. That being said, Drew Bledsoe treated Tom Brady better than Brady treated Garoppolo. But Brady wouldn’t have seven Super Bowl rings if he was the nicest guy in the world.

Michael Godar @MichaelGodar @BuckReising The great teammates mentor the young guys. That’s part of being a great teammate. Showing them how to prepare, offering advice on and off the field. Of course it’s not required, but there isn’t anything better than being a great teammate. @BuckReising The great teammates mentor the young guys. That’s part of being a great teammate. Showing them how to prepare, offering advice on and off the field. Of course it’s not required, but there isn’t anything better than being a great teammate.

There’s no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, just like there’s no love lost between Rodgers and Brett Favre.

Caleb Shore @TheCalebShore @BuckReising Or ask Love about Aaron lol they’re teammates, not teachers. Malik has plenty of coaches to mold him. Ryan gotta focus on winning right now. @BuckReising Or ask Love about Aaron lol they’re teammates, not teachers. Malik has plenty of coaches to mold him. Ryan gotta focus on winning right now.

The NFL is a team game, but even someone like Tannehill has to look over his shoulder. Job security is an individual’s game.

KO 💢 @kof_2000 @octobersown__ @Skillito10 @TatumMVP2023 @BuckReising Actually it is, his job is to win games so of he gets hurt and doesn't help Malik suceed he is not doing his job @octobersown__ @Skillito10 @TatumMVP2023 @BuckReising Actually it is, his job is to win games so of he gets hurt and doesn't help Malik suceed he is not doing his job

He said what he said. And now Tannehill’s job is even more difficult without A.J. Brown.

Kim @Kimmer4444 @BuckReising Big difference between “it’s not my job” and “hey, let me be a great teammate and help us all succeed together.” This just sounds like sour grapes. @BuckReising Big difference between “it’s not my job” and “hey, let me be a great teammate and help us all succeed together.” This just sounds like sour grapes.

It’s all about being a good teammate until you face the possibility of playing in the XFL, or worse, being traded to the Texans.

Silenttoxic @silenttoxic @BuckReising People straight up refuse to rationalize the thought of someone not helping another person possibly take their job @BuckReising People straight up refuse to rationalize the thought of someone not helping another person possibly take their job

It’s a fair point, but giving rookie quarterbacks a hard time is not exclusive to Super Bowl winners.

Richie Longshots @RichieLongshots @BuckReising Ryan Tanehill hasn’t won a super bowl like every other mentor you mentioned @BuckReising Ryan Tanehill hasn’t won a super bowl like every other mentor you mentioned

NFL fans are a fickle bunch, and there seems to be a market for public relations managers for NFL players, especially in this day and age of 24/7 access.

Brad Duff @BradDuff9 @BuckReising Definitely gotta give a better answer. Even if it’s a lie just say something to the affect of being a good teammate or answering a question one might have. Probably get scrutiny with the fan base being emotional as of late. @BuckReising Definitely gotta give a better answer. Even if it’s a lie just say something to the affect of being a good teammate or answering a question one might have. Probably get scrutiny with the fan base being emotional as of late.

Alex Smith also mentored Colin Kaepernick. Smith is just a nice guy, it seems.

Ghost💍 @johnmartinez55 @BuckReising Alex Smith was the GOAT and one of a kind when it came to mentoring Mahomes. I remember reading from other fan bases at the time that any quarterback would do the same in his situation lol but here we are with all this other examples of that not being true. @BuckReising Alex Smith was the GOAT and one of a kind when it came to mentoring Mahomes. I remember reading from other fan bases at the time that any quarterback would do the same in his situation lol but here we are with all this other examples of that not being true.

Some Titans fans might be ready to move on from Ryan Tannehill.

Titans Stan @TitansStan69 @BuckReising Don't worry Buck. He'll learn plenty by watching Tannehill and doing the opposite. I hope he takes his job and gives him a Middle Finger Roll @BuckReising Don't worry Buck. He'll learn plenty by watching Tannehill and doing the opposite. I hope he takes his job and gives him a Middle Finger Roll

Ryan Tannehill had some candid thoughts on the Titans drafting Malik Willis

After the Titans traded A.J. Brown, quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted in a recent press conference that he felt hurt on a personal and professional level by how several events played out for the franchise. Not only did the team trade away a talented receiver, but the Titans drafted quarterback Malik Willis out of Auburn in the third round.

While Willis won’t be expected to replace Tannehill right away, the current starting quarterback could not help but feel like his time in Tennessee might be drawing to an end sooner rather than later. Although starting quarterbacks lose their job every season, and the NFL landscape remains as competitive as ever, Tannehill expressed that he felt he did not owe anything more to Willis.

Tannehill explained how he expects the quarterback situation to play out next season:

“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape. We’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”

The Titans are coming off a regular season where they grabbed the number one seed in the AFC, despite many injuries to the roster, including A.J. Brown and running back Derek Henry. They would lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, and the Bengals would go on to also beat the Kansas City Chiefs to earn their second Super Bowl berth in franchise history.

Edited by Windy Goodloe