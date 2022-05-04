"Tom Brady actively undermined Jimmy G" - NFL fans react to Ryan Tannehill's latest comments on Malik Willis

Quarterback Tom Brady has been successful over his long NFL career. Backup quarterbacks come and go, but that doesn't mean the incumbent signal caller won’t get competitive or insulted when a team brings in (or drafts) a young quarterback to eventually take over the incumbent’s starting job.
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill also felt the same way when the Titans drafted Malik Willis to presumably take over when Tannehill no longer starts for the Titans. He compared his situation to Brady’s when the New England Patriots drafted Jimmy Garoppolo.
Of course, NFL Twitter had its thoughts on the matter, especially in light of other mainstay quarterbacks who were irked at the possibility of grooming their eventual successor.
Marcus Mariota was drafted in 2015, and Ryan Tannehill was drafted in 2012, but let’s not let age, draft class, or veteran status get in the way of who mentored who.
It’s a dog eat dog world, especially in the NFL. That being said, Drew Bledsoe treated Tom Brady better than Brady treated Garoppolo. But Brady wouldn’t have seven Super Bowl rings if he was the nicest guy in the world.
There’s no love lost between Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, just like there’s no love lost between Rodgers and Brett Favre.
The NFL is a team game, but even someone like Tannehill has to look over his shoulder. Job security is an individual’s game.
He said what he said. And now Tannehill’s job is even more difficult without A.J. Brown.
It’s all about being a good teammate until you face the possibility of playing in the XFL, or worse, being traded to the Texans.
It’s a fair point, but giving rookie quarterbacks a hard time is not exclusive to Super Bowl winners.
NFL fans are a fickle bunch, and there seems to be a market for public relations managers for NFL players, especially in this day and age of 24/7 access.
Alex Smith also mentored Colin Kaepernick. Smith is just a nice guy, it seems.
Some Titans fans might be ready to move on from Ryan Tannehill.
Ryan Tannehill had some candid thoughts on the Titans drafting Malik Willis
After the Titans traded A.J. Brown, quarterback Ryan Tannehill admitted in a recent press conference that he felt hurt on a personal and professional level by how several events played out for the franchise. Not only did the team trade away a talented receiver, but the Titans drafted quarterback Malik Willis out of Auburn in the third round.
While Willis won’t be expected to replace Tannehill right away, the current starting quarterback could not help but feel like his time in Tennessee might be drawing to an end sooner rather than later. Although starting quarterbacks lose their job every season, and the NFL landscape remains as competitive as ever, Tannehill expressed that he felt he did not owe anything more to Willis.
Tannehill explained how he expects the quarterback situation to play out next season:
“That’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other. We’re watching the same tape. We’re doing the same drills. I don’t think it’s my job to mentor him. But if he learns from me along the way, then that’s a great thing.”
The Titans are coming off a regular season where they grabbed the number one seed in the AFC, despite many injuries to the roster, including A.J. Brown and running back Derek Henry. They would lose to the Cincinnati Bengals in the playoffs, and the Bengals would go on to also beat the Kansas City Chiefs to earn their second Super Bowl berth in franchise history.