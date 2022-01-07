NFL fans share mixed reactions to Buccaneers' stern statement on Antonio Brown's release

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally made it official Thursday by releasing Antonio Brown. This came hours after Brown released text messages that accused head coach Bruce Arians of knowing about his ankle injury and attempting to force him to play hurt.

The Buccaneers made the split and released a strongly worded statement on the matter.

Brown said the team knew about his injury, while the team is claiming Brown never once said there was a problem. Further claims have the team saying the receiver was mad about contract incentives and a lack of targets.

Fans seem to be falling on both sides of this discussion. The topic of the former All-Pro receiver has led to some interesting reactions on social media.

NFL fans in support of Antonio Brown

There has always been a large contingent of fans on social media in favor of the receiver. That has not changed with this latest news, as some are going after the Buccaneers to come to Brown's defense.

One fan said:

"I believe Antonio Brown to the fullest! We always gotta wait to get the full story.. Has Tampa Bay made a statement? Yea I thought so!"

Steelmatic @Oso1Hundred I believe Antonio Brown to the fullest! We always gotta wait to get the full story.. Has Tampa Bay made a statement? Yea I thought so!

Another chimed in:

'“at no point during the game did [Antonio Brown] indicate *to our medical personnel* that he could not play.”' ok. but did he tell Bruce Arians? and did Bruce Arians send him to the locker room? with a throat slash? the PR agent in me says that statement is too carefully worded."

Johnny Gnuspaperless @newspaperless "at no point during the game did [Antonio Brown] indicate *to our medical personnel* that he could not play."



ok. but did he tell Bruce Arians? and did Bruce Arians send him to the locker room? with a throat slash?



the PR agent in me says that statement is too carefully worded.

A third added:

"Messy smh. Bruce Arians is gonna be exposed as a fraud & @TomBrady could be too. @AB84 is already lawyered up & not stupid here. He’s showing receipts + that statement released was very well done. Ppl gonna learn not everyone is dumb out here @AB84 a HOFer + legend regardless."

The situation is difficult to decipher because fans are left to either go off what Brown said, or what Arians just revealed to the media. It may be tough to sway fans who are so firmly in Brown's camp.

Another opinion has one fan saying they truly believe Brown is telling the truth:

"After reading hundreds of thousands of words, the text messages and then the Buccaneers statement, I’m prepared for the backlash, I’m prepared to be unfollowed, but I’m taking @AB84 side on this… This could blow up in my face, but I think AB is telling the truth."

Fans continue to cite certain things from the team's statement that make it seem as if information is being withheld."

Ray Rauth @dpn_ray After reading hundreds of thousands of words, the text messages and then the Buccaneers statement, I'm prepared for the backlash, I'm prepared to be unfollowed, but I'm taking @AB84 side on this… This could blow up in my face, but I think AB is telling the truth

NFL fans in support of the Buccaneers

Like with the story itself, there are two sides to the reaction as well. A simple check of Twitter shows that a lot of fans continue to be on the side of Arians and the Buccaneers in this situation.

One fan said:

"Man I believe Bruce Arians . His story makes more sense . If you play with a crazy dudes money? He will react that way."

KING TONE @An_ants_life92 Man I believe Bruce Arians . His story makes more sense . If you play with a crazy dudes money? He will react that way .

Another said:

"Buccaneers statement made it short and simple. AB wrote a whole Declaration of Independence. Truth is short, lies are long."

skyynov @skyynov Buccaneers statement made it short and simple. AB wrote a whole Declaration of Independence. Truth is short, lies are long.

A third fan kept it simple:

"Bruce Arians did nothing wrong."

Meredith @FletchHerCox Bruce Arians did nothing wrong.

Fans may never get the full set of facts from this story now that Brown has been released. That removes the need for any NFL investigation if Brown's focus is just on playing elsewhere.

However, it's fascinating that the team and Arians are so adamant that Brown never mentioned his injured ankle during the sideline debacle.

Fans continue to choose a side with one saying:

"@Buccaneers I stand with the Bucs! #GoBucs."

Another even said there is something questionable about how Brown left the field:

"AB saying they forced him to play through a "significant ankle injury" but he is out there running and skipping through the end zone on his way to the exit. Come on, bruh."

Brooks Tyndall @slbt33 @Buccaneers AB saying they forced him to play through a "significant ankle injury" but he is out there running and skipping through the end zone on his way to the exit. Come on, bruh.

The Buccaneers tweeted out their statement and the replies reveal just how divided fans are about the story. That may not change anytime soon and may never be resolved if this is truly the end of the story.

The playoffs are approaching and that is going to be the team's primary concern.

Will we see Brown in a different uniform for the postseason? Stay tuned to find out.

