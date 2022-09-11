"Tom Brady doesn’t care about his family or teammates" , "Try not to ruin his retirement announcement this time" - NFL fans react to report by insider about 2022 NFL season potentially being TB12's last

Tom Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL. He initially retired this offseason, only to announce his return 40 days later. With speculation of marital strife between him and Gisele Bündchen and a broadcasting career with FOX on the horizon, many believe this season to be his last.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport tends to agree with this. He wrote an article detailing the above and coming to the conclusion that Brady is nearing the end of his career as a quarterback.
Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the three-time NFL MVP and his reported final season in the league. Some fans say that Brady doesn't care for anyone and hope the report doesn't ruin his retirement this time around. Here are some of the top comments:
Other fans aren't so sure that 2022 is the final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:
A couple of fans think that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, will play a role in his retirement:
In a recent press conference, Brady was asked if this was his last season. The quarterback replied:
"I think we're all getting one day older at a time. We're all not sure whether we're going to be here next year or not, that's the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have."
Tom Brady's tumultuous offseason
Gisele Bündchen reportedly left the family home in Tampa for a trip to Costa Rica. This followed rumors of a series of clashes over Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL. The couple's relationship became a hot topic after Brady's return to the Buccaneers following a puzzling 11-day absence from training camp.
He and the Tampa Bay front office said the absence was known in advance and due to personal reasons. The quarterback turned 45 years old last month, which is also important. Brady has always said openly and in private that he would play until the age of 45.
The seven-time Super Bowl-winner is back and will be under center to start the 2022 season with the Buccaneers. We'll see soon enough if this is truly Brady's final year in the NFL.
