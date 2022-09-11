"Tom Brady doesn’t care about his family or teammates" , "Try not to ruin his retirement announcement this time" - NFL fans react to report by insider about 2022 NFL season potentially being TB12's last

Tom Brady is entering his 23rd season in the NFL. He initially retired this offseason, only to announce his return 40 days later. With speculation of marital strife between him and Gisele Bündchen and a broadcasting career with FOX on the horizon, many believe this season to be his last.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport tends to agree with this. He wrote an article detailing the above and coming to the conclusion that Brady is nearing the end of his career as a quarterback.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the three-time NFL MVP and his reported final season in the league. Some fans say that Brady doesn't care for anyone and hope the report doesn't ruin his retirement this time around. Here are some of the top comments:

ryne clement @r_clem23 @RapSheet Leaving his team for 11 days tells me his head isn’t in it anymore. You can tell what selfish guy he is, all about Tom. Doesn’t care about his family or teammates. Just a sad ending for a guy who’s probably top 5 QB ever! @RapSheet Leaving his team for 11 days tells me his head isn’t in it anymore. You can tell what selfish guy he is, all about Tom. Doesn’t care about his family or teammates. Just a sad ending for a guy who’s probably top 5 QB ever!

😴🛌 @didyousmokeyet @RapSheet Hopefully he gets to announce it first @RapSheet Hopefully he gets to announce it first

Other fans aren't so sure that 2022 is the final season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback:

Joe Mormino @Atmos27



This is Tom Brady we’re talking about here.



You can’t truly say this will be his final season. This dude will play until he’s physically incapable of doing so. @RapSheet Yeah, no.This is Tom Brady we’re talking about here.You can’t truly say this will be his final season. This dude will play until he’s physically incapable of doing so. @RapSheet Yeah, no.This is Tom Brady we’re talking about here.You can’t truly say this will be his final season. This dude will play until he’s physically incapable of doing so.

Dave🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @PrimeChase99 @RapSheet Still got a few years left in him @RapSheet Still got a few years left in him

Austin @AustinPlanet @RapSheet Not falling for this story again. He’s never going to retire. @RapSheet Not falling for this story again. He’s never going to retire.

A couple of fans think that his wife, Gisele Bündchen, will play a role in his retirement:

Ashley Ja'Terria @All_N_Yo_Tweets Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… Gisele said, we’re gonna take this vacation that was already booked before you unretired.. Bring your ass on home 🤣 twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Gisele said, we’re gonna take this vacation that was already booked before you unretired.. Bring your ass on home 🤣 twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

DJ @MkeKid134 Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



My story: #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… #Bucs QB Tom Brady is beginning what is expected to be his final season, sources say. A look inside his 11-day hiatus that included a family trip to the Bahamas and what’s next.My story: nfl.com/news/buccaneer… Dude shoulda stayed retired. I don’t think he’s all in. The wife’s pissed off. What he’s got to prove? Huge mistake imo. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu… Dude shoulda stayed retired. I don’t think he’s all in. The wife’s pissed off. What he’s got to prove? Huge mistake imo. twitter.com/rapsheet/statu…

In a recent press conference, Brady was asked if this was his last season. The quarterback replied:

"I think we're all getting one day older at a time. We're all not sure whether we're going to be here next year or not, that's the reality for every player, every coach, every parent. You just never know. We should all take advantage of the opportunity that we have."

Tom Brady's tumultuous offseason

Tom Brady and family at Super Bowl LIII - New England Patriots v Los Angeles Rams

Gisele Bündchen reportedly left the family home in Tampa for a trip to Costa Rica. This followed rumors of a series of clashes over Tom Brady's decision to return to the NFL. The couple's relationship became a hot topic after Brady's return to the Buccaneers following a puzzling 11-day absence from training camp.

He and the Tampa Bay front office said the absence was known in advance and due to personal reasons. The quarterback turned 45 years old last month, which is also important. Brady has always said openly and in private that he would play until the age of 45.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winner is back and will be under center to start the 2022 season with the Buccaneers. We'll see soon enough if this is truly Brady's final year in the NFL.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. Is 2022 Tom Brady's final season in the NFL? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell