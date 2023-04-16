It appears that Cam Newton is continuing to make a name for himself as he awaits offers from NFL teams.

Newton recently spoke to a group of high school football players about college recruiting and said the following:

“You think Kirby Smart needs you? You think Nick Saban Needs you? You stupid! Half of y’all going to schools that don’t even offer you. If you’re good, it don’t matter where you go, they gonna find you.

"Bro you gotta go somewhere where you gotta put yourself first, because when you play for that G(eorgia), that A(labama), that T(enneessee), that A(uburn) U(niversity) - bro, they're putting themselves first, they're bulletproof... So to think thay they want me, they need me man - bro, they don't need you."

Former #NFL MVP Cam Newton spoke to a group of high school football players and gave them advice about picking a college to play their next three to four years:

Fans were not happy with his advice, though:

Gio’Vanni @RookieG55 @_MLFootball Should’ve asked a top 32 QB to talk to them. @_MLFootball Should’ve asked a top 32 QB to talk to them.

Red @RedmanDad @_MLFootball Lmfao he went to Florida and Auburn. Powerhouse programs. @_MLFootball Lmfao he went to Florida and Auburn. Powerhouse programs.

Russ @russellDC4L @_MLFootball Cam got all that money and still salty the NFL don’t want him no more @_MLFootball Cam got all that money and still salty the NFL don’t want him no more

SB @SB23603 @_MLFootball Poor cam. Definitely showing early signs of CTE @_MLFootball Poor cam. Definitely showing early signs of CTE

Some, however, defended Newton, saying his message was misunderstood:

5 Star Dallas Cowboys @jehill85_a @_MLFootball This is nothing but facts. These school are going to be who they are w/ or w/o you. They're going to make their millions w/ or w/o you. Go somewhere that gives you to opportunity to showcase your skills. I would rather go to UTEP and play than Alabama and sit. @_MLFootball This is nothing but facts. These school are going to be who they are w/ or w/o you. They're going to make their millions w/ or w/o you. Go somewhere that gives you to opportunity to showcase your skills. I would rather go to UTEP and play than Alabama and sit.

Big JJ.. @strickly2001 @_MLFootball He never said dnt go 2 those schools. He said “don’t go there thinking “they need u”. They recruit players hard. The same story they give you, they also give to others. Just like that scholarship is given it can also be taken away. Don’t fall for the “ur special “ tactics. @_MLFootball He never said dnt go 2 those schools. He said “don’t go there thinking “they need u”. They recruit players hard. The same story they give you, they also give to others. Just like that scholarship is given it can also be taken away. Don’t fall for the “ur special “ tactics.

Charged Up @ChargedUpInfo @_MLFootball A lot of these comments don’t realize he’s right. Those programs don’t need them, they need those programs to feature them. But to get to the NFL the smaller schools will still get scouts. @_MLFootball A lot of these comments don’t realize he’s right. Those programs don’t need them, they need those programs to feature them. But to get to the NFL the smaller schools will still get scouts.

Is Cam Newton gearing up for a return to the NFL?

In a YouTube video that was posted just this month, Cam Newton put out a list of NFL quarterbacks that he would like to back up. He began the video by saying:

"There ain't 32 guys that's better than me, but I also know that I could also be a backup, and I'm willing to be a backup."

The list included Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen, as well as college prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson.

Cam Newton has not been on the field since 2021, when he returned to the Panthers for a second stint. Before that, he was the New England Patriots' primary starter in 2020, when the franchise posted a losing record in its first year without Tom Brady.

