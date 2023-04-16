It appears that Cam Newton is continuing to make a name for himself as he awaits offers from NFL teams.
Newton recently spoke to a group of high school football players about college recruiting and said the following:
“You think Kirby Smart needs you? You think Nick Saban Needs you? You stupid! Half of y’all going to schools that don’t even offer you. If you’re good, it don’t matter where you go, they gonna find you.
"Bro you gotta go somewhere where you gotta put yourself first, because when you play for that G(eorgia), that A(labama), that T(enneessee), that A(uburn) U(niversity) - bro, they're putting themselves first, they're bulletproof... So to think thay they want me, they need me man - bro, they don't need you."
Fans were not happy with his advice, though:
Some, however, defended Newton, saying his message was misunderstood:
Is Cam Newton gearing up for a return to the NFL?
In a YouTube video that was posted just this month, Cam Newton put out a list of NFL quarterbacks that he would like to back up. He began the video by saying:
"There ain't 32 guys that's better than me, but I also know that I could also be a backup, and I'm willing to be a backup."
The list included Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields, Tua Tagovailoa, Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Hurts, and Josh Allen, as well as college prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, and Anthony Richardson.
Cam Newton has not been on the field since 2021, when he returned to the Panthers for a second stint. Before that, he was the New England Patriots' primary starter in 2020, when the franchise posted a losing record in its first year without Tom Brady.
Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator