Dak Prescott is the face of one of the most recognizable franchises in the NFL - the Dallas Cowboys. The quarterback has been under pressure beyond the football field. He was asked about his team's owner, Jerry Jones, and the recent controversy surrounding an old photo of the latter.

Prescott stated his belief that the longtime Cowboys owner deserves some grace for something that took place over 60 years ago.

Many fans didn't take too kindly to the response of the two-time Pro Bowler regarding Jones and the photo. Some fans said that Prescott tap-danced for Jones:

Varnell Hill @__THISJustIN Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James ’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La Glad my QB don’t tap dance like this twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… Glad my QB don’t tap dance like this twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Funsize_Mela @Mela_Funsize Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La “Yesa masta I’ll go out dere and speak fo you” twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… “Yesa masta I’ll go out dere and speak fo you” twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Donny Outthaway @misean615 Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La Boy lead the league in Tap dancing twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… Boy lead the league in Tap dancing twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Dalan @dalanoverstreet



Those old photos align perfectly with the Master of the Plantation mentality Jerry Jones has shown for a while now Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La This is quite the run aroundThose old photos align perfectly with the Master of the Plantation mentality Jerry Jones has shown for a while now twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… This is quite the run aroundThose old photos align perfectly with the Master of the Plantation mentality Jerry Jones has shown for a while now twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

tae🇺🇸🇺🇸 @taeoct6 Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La Dak always been a tap dancer not surprised by this response twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… Dak always been a tap dancer not surprised by this response twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Other fans supported Prescott and said that the Cowboys franchise quarterback responded correctly to the question about the photo with Jones back in 1957:

U-Goboy @U_goBoy twitter.com/jonmachota/sta… Jon Machota @jonmachota Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: Dak Prescott talked about race today after he was asked about LeBron James’ comments in regards to the 1957 photo of Jerry Jones in front of North Little Rock HS when Black students attempted to desegregate the school: https://t.co/xWung2X1La Dak is a Real One Dak is a Real One 💯 twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Shoesnsports @Shoesnsports_ @jonmachota Dak is a good leader… nitpick his game all you want, but if you want a leader there is no one better than him… ✭ @jonmachota Dak is a good leader… nitpick his game all you want, but if you want a leader there is no one better than him… ✭

Michael @Knotamusprime



Gezz.. imagine if we lived for 500 years. They imagine someone pointing out something you did in the 1700’s and trying to hold you accountable



I like to think people live, learn, and get wiser..that includes forgiveness @jonmachota Dak handled the question with class and common sense.Gezz.. imagine if we lived for 500 years. They imagine someone pointing out something you did in the 1700’s and trying to hold you accountableI like to think people live, learn, and get wiser..that includes forgiveness @jonmachota Dak handled the question with class and common sense. Gezz.. imagine if we lived for 500 years. They imagine someone pointing out something you did in the 1700’s and trying to hold you accountable I like to think people live, learn, and get wiser..that includes forgiveness

Maanav Gupta @MGSportsTalk @jonmachota This is a great answer by my QB!! Dak is well spoken, when I met him he speaks very well. Dak is one of the best leaders in the game 100%. I like him for what he does on & off the field. @jonmachota This is a great answer by my QB!! Dak is well spoken, when I met him he speaks very well. Dak is one of the best leaders in the game 100%. I like him for what he does on & off the field. 💪

Pigeon @Blackpigeon88 @jonmachota I really think this is a perfect and honest answer. @jonmachota I really think this is a perfect and honest answer.

Prescott's response came after NBA superstar LeBron James shared his thoughts on the photo in a post-game conference, calling out the media.

"I got one question for you guys before you guys leave. I was thinking when I was on my way over here, I was wondering why I haven't gotten a question from you guys about the Jerry Jones photo."

The photo in question recently came to light and showed Jones watching a racial altercation at North Little Rock High School in 1957. At the time, he was 14 years old.

Many students were there protesting the integration of the school. In the photo, Jones is seen in the background, off to the side, observing whatever was happening.

What Dak Prescott said about Jerry Jones and the photo

Dak Prescott spoke at length about the photo when asked about it. The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year said the photo was taken long ago and that Jones shouldn't be targeted for it.

"Obviously, we can be more empathetic and give grace to one another, regardless of race. From the times we’ve come from to where we are now, thinking about the growth we’ve had. That’s who I am, how I think, optimistic. I mean [as] a guy who is completely biracial, Black and White, it’s easy for me to speak on race on one side or another. … I don't know if I've fully processed it all the way, honestly."

Prescott added:

"In the same sense, it’s 65 years ago and how times have changed. I mean, look at the man’s resume since then, right? As I said, I give grace. I think that’s a conversation and question not only for him but for you guys and how you all feel and how accountable you all have been in covering and discussing the disparities and differences in race."

For the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, it seems that he forgives Jerry Jones for being in that photo. However, other fans aren't all that forgiving about it.

