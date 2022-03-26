"Even Wolverine knows who the GOAT is!" - NFL fans react to heartwarming gesture by Tom Brady toward Hugh Jackman's co-star

Quarterback Tom Brady and his touching gesture toward actor Hugh Jackman’s young co-star in the Broadway musical The Music Man had NFL fans reacting.

11-year-old Benjamin Pajak is a huge fan of the quarterback, and the 44-year-old signal-caller came through with an autographed Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey for the young star.

This Twitter user said: "Even Wolverine knows who the Goat is! Awesome! Brady hooking up Hugh's kid!"

Another user tweeted: "And the award for 'surrogate' father figure goes too..... @RealHughJackman. I think you just gave Ben the best birthday present in the world. So sweet of you. Ps you don't need someone else to make you look cool... You just are."

This Twitter user stated: "Hugh, you are just THE BEST !!! its obvious you made Benjamin’s bday an awesome one ! This is why we love you !! You are just pure class ! An amazing human being !! thank you !"

This Twitter user noted: "Hugh I insist you are an incredible man making a child happy is the greatest and most sublime thing you show the best of yourself. you are amazing God bless you"

Another user tweeted: "Wolverines support each other. Love to see it. Happy for the kid. He seemed really happy."

This user tweeted: "That is PRICELESS!!! Ben will always remember that & your gesture of kindness to him!!! HB to Ben!!!"

Another user stated: "Aww you really are THE BEST! How amazing you managed to get a signed top for Benjamin. He was so emotional too bless him."

This user mentioned: "You are such a joy giver!! I’m sure your Deb has something to do with it also...there is nothing better than a child who is overwhelmed with joy!! Keep being you."

This Twitter user said: "Man… that’s sweet… autograph bucs jersey from Tom. Little man likes the right team and right QB.. mad respect Hugh Jackman sir and little sir.. GO BUCS…"

This user tweeted: "These moments of pure joy from a child are priceless!! So wonderful of the legend who is @TomBrady & I’m sure @RealHughJackman was involved as well!! What a wonderful memory for young Benjamin making a magical journey even more wonderful!! My favourite tweet of the day!"

Tom Brady's NFL Return

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback will play in his 23rd year in the NFL when the 2022 season commences in September.

Brady will look to lead the Buccaneers to their second Lombardi Trophy in three seasons, as they won it back in the 2020 season, during his first season with the team.

Pajak and other NFL fans are hoping for the same for the three-time league MVP.

