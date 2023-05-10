The Kentucky Derby was overflowing with NFL athletes. Peyton Manning, who was also in attendance, seems to have stolen the show alongside sportscaster Kay Adams.

In fact, a photo of the two celebrities from the event has been going viral. Their interaction seemed hilarious to a few fans, who added a caption to the photo shared on the "Up & Adams" Instagram account.

Wearing an orange suit jacket, it seemed like Manning was listening to some advice from Kay Adams. Fans, of course, took their chance to come up with their own scenarios.

Fans seemed excited at the small (but eventful) interaction, wondering if the two of them can collaborate for a show in the future. After all, Kay Adams and Peyton Manning would make for an interesting combination.

A few fans, however, couldn't help but call out Manning's style. They asked him to retire the orange suit, which was apparently a poor outfit choice by the Denver Broncos icon.

Apart from Peyton Manning, Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers attended the event

It's safe to say that the 149th Kentucky Derby was a star-studded event.

While Peyton Manning and Kay Adams drew in the spotlight with their interaction, NFL stars like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers had their share of fun in Louisville.

With outfit changes and various interactions, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes seemed to enjoy their time thoroughly.

In fact, the couple were seen with Kay Adams at the Barnstable Brown Gala before the main event. With pink Tom Ford sandals at the main event, Brittany showed up at the Derby in a purple Chanel dress.

The Kansas City Chiefs QB, of course, was at the event for the 'Riders up!' call.

Rodgers, on his end, attended the event with his NFL friends Davante Adams and David Bakhtiari. Ready to begin his new journey with the New York Jets, the 39-year-old has become a regular atendee at the Kentucky Derby.

