"Giving tips on proper tire inflation" - Tom Brady brutally trolled by NFL fans over joking tweet regarding F1 Miami Grand Prix 2022

Tom Brady attended the Formula One Miami Grand Prix 2022 and put out a joking tweet about being ready should a tire need to be changed. NFL fans went in on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the tweet in question, more than one fan recognized the irony:

This former Seattle Seahawks fan said that the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was more of a guy who preferred deflation:

Another fan used the video of when the Tampa Bay signal-caller slammed the tablet during a game to show him trying to change a tire:

A Buffalo Bills fan said that the Buccanners signal-caller could challenge Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who was also at the Miami Grand Prix, in a tire-changing competition:

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan said that he hopes that he isn't in charge of tire pressure:

A Green Bay Packers fan asked the quarterback the following:

Stefan @_the_electrican @TomBrady is there enough air in the tires if you help? oh no, that was your ball boy's fault! @TomBrady is there enough air in the tires if you help? oh no, that was your ball boy's fault!

This fan told the former New England Patriots quarterback to be careful because a tire is heavier than a football with no air in it:

Mike Summers @summerspro @TomBrady Tom be careful that tire is a lot heavier than a football even with no air in it. @TomBrady Tom be careful that tire is a lot heavier than a football even with no air in it.

Another Seahawks fan wanted to know if the quarterback knew there were rules about the amount of air that goes into the tire:

Brian Barber @bbar960

#Inflategate @TomBrady You do know they have RULES about how much AIR goes into those tires, right? @TomBrady You do know they have RULES about how much AIR goes into those tires, right?#Inflategate

This Philadelphia Eagles is of the opinion that the three-time NFL MVP might not be an air pressure expert:

A fan told the quarterback there are safety implications:

Brady and his appearance at the Miami Grand Prix 2022 in Miami

The QB with NBA legend Michael Jordan, seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, and soccer legend David Beckham.

The 15-time Pro Bowl quarterback was not the only big-time athlete that was in attendance at the event. He posted a picture of himself alongside NBA great Michael Jordan, soccer legend David Beckham and seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Amongst all four of these athletes, there's plenty of championships to go around. Brady has won seven Super Bowls, Hamilton has seven Formula One titles, Jordan has won six NBA titles with the Chicago Bulls and Beckham has 10 league trophies to his name.

Needless to say, you cannot deflate the accomplishments of the quarterback and all of these athletes.

