"LOL UNDERTHROW TUA WONT HAVE A JOB SOON" - NFL fans troll Tyreek Hill after labeling Dolphins QB as the most accurate passer in the league

Tyreek Hill has gone on the defense about his new quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. Hill appeared on the ESPN show First Take and stated that Tagovailoa is the most accurate passer in the NFL. NFL fans naturally took to social media to share their thoughts on the wideout’s comment.

Fans suggested that Tagovailoa will be out of a starting job in the NFL and that he's not such an accurate passer:

Klondike @JalenReagorSZN @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake LOL UNDERTHROW TUA WONT HAVE A JOB SOON @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake LOL UNDERTHROW TUA WONT HAVE A JOB SOON

Sketchy @Sketchy72 @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Imagine having to try and sell a QB to others this hard. Tua is a poor man's Jimmy G at best. @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Imagine having to try and sell a QB to others this hard. Tua is a poor man's Jimmy G at best.

Other fans commented that the Dolphins receivers truly don't believe Tagovailoa is the most accurate passer:

Ryan Crimmings @RCrimmings @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Funny how Tyreek is saying all this after he got his bag. PR dept has been in Tyreek s ear. @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Funny how Tyreek is saying all this after he got his bag. PR dept has been in Tyreek s ear.

FadeAwayPicks @AwayPicks @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake The amount of defending tyreek is doing for tua I now don’t know if he’s trying to convince the public or himself how good tua is @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake The amount of defending tyreek is doing for tua I now don’t know if he’s trying to convince the public or himself how good tua is

Fans also feel that the former Chief's numbers will go down this season with Tagovailoa under center:

Jay Krier @JayKrier @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Man is in for a rude awakening without Mahomes, it’s easy to be over-confident with an elite QB… when the Ls start stacking up I’m sure he will handle it well🤣 @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Man is in for a rude awakening without Mahomes, it’s easy to be over-confident with an elite QB… when the Ls start stacking up I’m sure he will handle it well🤣

JoeRengs @RoeJengz @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Tyreek will be in full blast diva mode come week 8, when he realizes Tua isn’t it. Watch @MySportsUpdate @FirstTake Tyreek will be in full blast diva mode come week 8, when he realizes Tua isn’t it. Watch

In a recent appearance on First Take, Hill said that he'd rather play with the most accurate passer in the league in Tagovailoa:

"I just feel like a lot of people haven't seen young Tua's full potential. I had a chance to practice with him. I see a lot of similarities when I look at him and look at Patrick. Zach Wilson is a dog, but I'd rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

Hill on Tua this offseason

On his new podcast last month, It Needed to be Said, Hill said that Tagovailoa was a more accurate passer than his former quarterback, Patrick Mahomes:

"Obviously, like I'm gonna go with 15 as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day."

The Dolphins quarterback made an appearance on his new wideout's podcast and told him that their chemistry will get there:

“I just feel that our chemistry will get there. Look, it’s going to be about 2 a.m. one night and you’re gonna wake up and walk in your kitchen and I’m going to be washing your dishes. That’s how good our chemistry is going to be, dawg.”

Per ESPN Stats & Info, the Miami quarterback was the most accurate passer in the league last season on passing attempts of at least 25 air yards. Although he connected on 50 percent of his attempts, he attempted the second-fewest of such passes.

