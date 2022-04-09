"STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade" - NFL fans left fuming at Adam Schefter for insensitive Dwayne Haskins tweet

Dwayne Haskins tragically died after he was hit by a car, per his agent, Cedric Saunders. He was just 24 years old. The quarterback was training in South Florida with other Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers.

However, NFL fans were upset when ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter posted a tweet that was deemed inconsiderate.

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Cardale Jones tweeted: "How about Dwayne Haskins, son, husband, buckeye brother, friend, beloved teammate has passed away” TF his career ups and downs have to do with him unfortunately losing his life STFU! Let his family & friends grieve instead of throwing shade. Praying for the Haskins family!!"

Another user tweeted: "Absolutely, this is tragic because a 24 year old man lost his life and it has nothing to do with football. Good on you for calling Adam Schefter out, he has since deleted the tweet and put out a more appropriate one."

This Twitter user stated: "Thank you! I was so shocked, I didn’t notice, but this was disgraceful. Shefter should hope that when it’s his time, someone is kinder."

This user asserted: "Thank you Cardale. I’m glad someone called that out. He was awesome at OSU and why be putting his bad time and not how GREAT he was as a person and at OSU. The OSU family has lost a great one. Prayers to his family and friends and OSU family. So sad. I’m in shock."

Another person said: "I respect Adam and his reporting, but this is absolutely unacceptable way to announce a mans death."

This individual noted: "@CJ1two Get him!! @AdamSchefter deleted that non-sense real quick and changed up his tune. Rest easy #DwayneHaskins sending prayers of peace and strength to family and friends."

The Twitter user said: "Incredibly callous of Schefter. A 24 year old man lost his life in a tragedy, his football struggles have nothing to do with what happened."

Another person stated: "A poignant reminder that professional athletes are first and foremost human beings who have families/friends who love them. They share their talent, the fruit of their hard work, form our entertainment, but they are so much more than the jersey they wear or stat line. RIP."

This person tweeted: "Why did he think that was send-able? Like, I don't care that he deleted the tweet, why did he send that, because no ones death deserves a "but" line. This is sad and terrible, period. Does not need further explanation."

This person noted: "This is a time when rivalries are set aside, how disgusting he wrote that. Prayers for all of Dwayne’s family, friends and fans."

Dwayne Haskins and his football career

Dwayne Haskins while with the Ohio State Buckeyes

He played two years at Ohio State (2017 - 2018), leading all of college football in touchdowns responsible for (54) and passing yards (4,831) in 2018.

That same year, he was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and won the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation's best passer.

The quarterback was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by Washington. He started 13 games while with Washington before leaving to join the Steelers in January 2021.

Thoughts and prayers go out to Haskins' family, friends, and all those who knew and loved him.

Edited by Windy Goodloe